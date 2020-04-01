What is known and not known about China's numbers

%MINIFYHTML436a4680ac8cfa5b74f67f36e200c21d11% %MINIFYHTML436a4680ac8cfa5b74f67f36e200c21d12%

BEIJING – Every few days brings another bleak milestone in the coronavirus outbreak. First, Italy and Spain outnumbered China in reported deaths. So this week, the United States and France did.

But did they really do it?

Skepticism about China's numbers has soared during the crisis, fueled by official efforts to nullify bad news in the early days and general mistrust of the government. Long lines of people waiting to collect the ashes of their loved ones at funeral homes revived the debate last week.

There is no smoking gun that points to a cover-up by the ruling Communist Party of China. But intentionally or unintentionally, there are reasons to believe that more people died from COVID-19 than the official count, which stood at 3,312 at the end of Tuesday. The same applies to the 81,554 confirmed cases, now outnumbered by the US. USA, Italy and Spain.

The health system in Wuhan, the city where three-quarters of China's victims died, was overwhelmed at the peak of the outbreak. Hospitals were overflowing, symptomatic patients were sent home, and there were not enough kits to evaluate everyone. In any country, getting a complete picture in the fog of war is practically impossible.

"The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per country seems like a bleak table and is eye-catching for many," said Hsu Li Yang, who heads the infectious disease program at the National University of Singapore. "However, it is important to understand that these numbers, whether from China, Italy, Singapore or the US, are inaccurate and they are all underestimated to different degrees of the actual number of infections."

DEATHS: FUNERAL URNS

China rushed in late January to handle the growing number of infected people and test them. On some days, he reported more new suspected cases, those with symptoms but not yet tested, than confirmed cases.

Those who died before being examined never reached the official death count. How many is not clear. An unidentified doctor told Caixin, a Chinese magazine, that the number of deaths from suspected cases in the doctor's hospital was almost as high as for confirmed cases over a 20-day period.

Others died at home before being tested, since hospitals did not have enough beds to admit them.

At the time, some people in China asked on social media if the reported death toll was inaccurate for those reasons. The posts have been removed, probably victims of censorship.

Some posts raised the question again last week after online footage showed people in Wuhan lining up to collect the ashes of family members and anecdotal media reports that thousands of urns were handed over to funeral homes. At the end of Tuesday, the city's death toll from the coronavirus was 2,553.

The city, which is gradually easing virus control restrictions that have prevented residents from moving for two months, began allowing the ashes to be collected in time for the next vacation when people tend to the graves of their relatives.

A social media post asked the government to post how many people die on average in the city and how many have died this year to give better recognition to victims.

Even without the virus, several thousand die each month in the city of 11 million people. From January to March last year, 14,700 bodies were cremated in Wuhan, according to quarterly data published online.

The city also diverted most of its medical resources to fight the virus, leaving other sick people without care. At the beginning of the crisis, a woman told The Associated Press that a relative died after a long wait by an ambulance. She couldn't say for sure what caused her death, but more people than others may have died from other causes because they were unable to receive treatment.

You may never know exactly how many died from the coronavirus.

INFECTIONS: WHEN ZERO IS NOT ZERO

For the past two weeks, Wuhan has not reported new cases nearly every day. It's a noticeable decrease from the thousands that reported every day through mid-February, and the hundreds through early March.

But China decided to stop including those who test positive for the virus but have no symptoms. The World Health Organization asks member countries to report laboratory-confirmed asymptomatic cases, although most large outbreaks do not have the ability to test to identify them.

"If they are known to be positive and have no symptoms, then yes, they should be counted," said Ian Mackay of the University of Queensland in Australia, who studies viruses.

When Wuhan started reporting zero new cases, online posts said a case had been found. In fact, it was an asymptomatic case, and the Wuhan government said it did not meet the definition of a confirmed case.

Identifying COVID-19 cases is more difficult than deaths, because many of the infections are mild or asymptomatic and have not been proven, Hsu said.

The number of asymptomatic cases depends on the intensity with which a country evaluates people. South Korea halted a sizeable outbreak, one of the first outside of China, by aggressively tracking anyone who has come into contact with a confirmed case, and testing and isolating them if their test was positive. As a result, the proportion of asymptomatic infections in its now nearly 10,000 cases was much higher than elsewhere, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control said.

In the case of China, you may not have found many asymptomatic cases at first because you were struggling just to assess everyone with symptoms. That is similar to anywhere with a major outbreak. The United States has rejected testing for some symptom-free people as it is quick to find enough test kits for those who do.

Now, the asymptomatic cases, and the risk they present, are emerging as China eases movement restrictions for the economy to start again. The fear is of cases like a woman in Henan province, north Wuhan, who developed a fever and was diagnosed with COVID-19 last weekend after visiting a friend who had no symptoms but then tested positive.

Scientists are divided on whether asymptomatic cases may be driving transmission, but they say it is important to trace each case near the end of an outbreak to avoid outbreaks.

China began publishing the number of asymptomatic cases for the first time this week, although it has not yet included them in the confirmed case count. As of the end of Tuesday, he had 1,367 of these cases under medical observation.

Some develop symptoms and become confirmed cases. The others never reach the total.

Credibility gap

Seventeen years ago, China tried to cover up the scope of the SARS outbreak, another coronavirus that spread beyond its borders. The government is being much more open this time, but it cannot shake mistrust at home and abroad.

"The Chinese government has been adopting an open, transparent and responsible attitude all the time and publishing the latest figures to the world every day," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

It is not just about epidemics. The public has long been suspicious of Chinese officials who have a history of lying and suppressing information about natural and industrial disasters, toxic consumer products, and health crises.

Foreign researchers have been skeptical of Chinese economic reports showing high and unusually stable growth for a developing country. The economy could be up to 21% smaller than official data indicates, according to a 2018 study by Yingyao Hu and Jiaxiong Yao of Johns Hopkins University.

China has played the Communist Party's efforts and the sacrifices of medical workers to deal with the crisis, while suppressing reports of overcrowding in hospitals and rebuking medical workers for the rumors after they tried to raise the alarm. about the emergence of a possible new disease. . It is a formula that invites skepticism, whether the government is telling the truth or not.

Associated Press writers Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, and Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed.

Follow the AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak