What are the challenges of fighting coronavirus in India? The | India

It has been a week since India started the world's largest blockade to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The country has around 1,600 infections so far, but scientists fear the number may be much higher due to low testing rates.

%MINIFYHTMLb394ffd158d6b918d1d7f858e0ba28da11% %MINIFYHTMLb394ffd158d6b918d1d7f858e0ba28da12%

Health workers in New Delhi are trying to locate at least 2,000 people who stayed at the headquarters of a Muslim group, after seven people died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closing order surprised many. Millions of migrant workers are struggling to return to their villages of origin.

And self-isolation is not an option for millions of people living in confined spaces with poor sanitation.

So what can be done to lessen the impact?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Barkha Dutt – Television journalist and newspaper columnist.

Chandra Bhushan, Executive Director of the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology

Meenakshi Ganguly – Director of South Asia at Human Rights Watch

Source: Al Jazeera News