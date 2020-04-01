Weekend showers will help enforce the shelter in the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLb6f700adee03343af75a517dfc5a875a11% %MINIFYHTMLb6f700adee03343af75a517dfc5a875a12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – While San Francisco Bay Area health officials have issued new, stricter shelter-in-place restrictions, Mother Nature may also play a role this weekend in increasing waves of visitors to parks, outdoor spaces and local beaches.

The new restrictions went into effect on Wednesday for many counties in the Bay Area, as the shelter in place was extended until May 3 in an effort to reduce the spread and number of new cases of coronavirus.

"Every unnecessary contact with another person increases the chance that the virus will spread," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer. "The order to stay home has caused social and economic difficulties for everyone, but if we stay, of course, we will save lives."

Among the new recreational restrictions were:

The use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed for public use.

The use of shared public recreation facilities, such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pools, and rock walls, is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.

Sports that require people to share a ball or other equipment should be limited to people in the same home.

All of that would be difficult in hot sunny spring weather, but that won't be the case this weekend as a strong storm front will bring rain to the Bay Area and several feet of snow in the Sierra.

"Rains / showers will likely occur in North Bay early Saturday morning and then spread south across the region throughout the day," forecasters from the National Weather Service warned. "Potentially there will be a short break late Saturday night before another system quickly follows the first that will bring widespread rains to the region on Sunday."

Looking for temperatures that stay close to seasonal averages during the week along with generally dry weather conditions. Unstable conditions return over the weekend and the chances of precipitation increase. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/BhXzYxOrSK – NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 31, 2020

The weather service also posted an interesting fact from the US Storm Watch Twitter channel. USA About the current weather season. According to the tweet, Mount Hamilton in South Bay has received an impressive 28.7 "or nearly 2.5,quot; snow since October. That's about 162% of your average annual snowfall of 17.7.

The storm will also bring more snow to Tahoe, too late for skiers after coronavirus outbreaks shut down resorts in the Tahoe area, but it's good news for the water supply.

"(A front will push) the region Sunday through Monday, swinging farther from the coast and bringing heavier snow to the Sierra," meteorologists from the Weather Service in Reno said. "This storm will cause more disruptions to the Sierra passes from Sunday to Monday morning, with more than a foot of snow probably above 7000 feet and around 4-8 inches around the level of Lake Tahoe, Truckee and Portola,quot; .