We need to start modeling alternative futures

We continue our Vergecast series of remote interviews during the COVID-19 pandemic and this week, Edge Editor-in-Chief Nilay Patel sits down via Skype with Amy Webb, Founder and CEO of The Future Today Institute.

Amy is also a professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University and recently published a book titled The Big Nine: How Tech Titans and Their Thinking Machines Could Deform Humanity.

The Future Today Institute recently released 2020 Technology Trends Report, which is a quantitative look at the great trends that will dominate the future. Nilay and Amy discuss the different paths the report takes to predict that, with the current state of technology use, there is no future in which we are not rated.

Amy and Nilay also discuss whether we could have predicted the scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US. And how is it possible to predict a solution and a timeline for that solution right now.

Below is an excerpt from the edited conversation for clarity.

Nilay Patel: We are in the middle of a pandemic. It's here, it's happening. No one seems to know what will happen next, or is it something you can model or understand?

Amy Webb: So I don't want to get too nervous here, but if you have a discrete data set, like Johns Hopkins [University] now you have discrete data sets since December because we've seen crown outbreaks in a couple of areas around the world that has lasted a little more than what we are seeing in the United States. So given what we know to be true, and the data that they have access to, and all the other variables that they would have some kind of control over, like whether or not we take aggressive action in the United States today, if not, somehow we have a lot of evidence, things like that. If you look at the historical trends in the data and then all the things that we have control over, you could predict a handful of plausible results that tell us a little bit more about how many people might get sick at what rate and what mortality I like might look like.

But most of the time, we are talking about areas of life over which we do not have full control. There is no way to have full control because there are too many variables at stake. And at that point, math doesn't work. You may have the most powerful computers in the world, but the calculations don't work. It would need a continuous stream of data that is truly comprehensive and evolutionary algorithms for everything to make sense. So we are feeling very anxious about the coronavirus, about the collapse of oil prices.

I compare this to that feeling of being out of control, if you've ever driven down a slippery road. If you drive and hit an icy patch, most people instinct is to hit the brakes. And why do we apply the brakes? Because the act of stepping on the brakes makes us feel like we are in control again. And the reason we feel we have control is because we think we know what the future will be. If we hit the brakes, the car will stop, we'll be fine.

That would work if you were in charge of each variable at the time, but you are not. So stepping on the brakes and really, really, really hoping that things don't change from where they are now or that they are going to be the way they used to be, is a great way to prepare, not just for a crash – because this is how you really lose the controlling a car, but it's also a good way to prepare yourself for disappointment. And that kind of thing has, when we extrapolate that to society, it has reverberating effects. So right now what I'm looking at is a kind of feverish corporate anxiety. I see government anxiety, and companies, like people, have limbic systems.

What do you mean by a limbic system?

So, it is the fight or flight part of our bodies that evolution gave us millennia ago so that we are not eaten by tigers or whatever. And we're listening to people talk a lot about their type of overwhelming anxiety, and I get it.

I'm going to be the first person to tell you if you gave me all the data in the world and all the computers in the world, right now I can't tell you how things will be in three months. And that's okay because that tells us we still have some agency. Futurists are trained to think of plausible results, not so that we can accurately predict what's next, because that's not our goal at the moment. Our goal is not predictions. You are preparing for what comes next.

And that's good news. The good news is if you are willing to lean towards uncertainty and accept the fact that you cannot control everything, but you are also not helpless in what comes next. If you are willing to adopt, and anyone can do it, it does not cost money. It is just a different perspective. If you are willing to think more like a futurist – that is, confront your cherished beliefs, lean toward uncertainty, and be agile with your thinking – you will get over it. The challenge is that I'm seeing the kind of corporate anxiety that, once you go into a cycle of that, it's hard to stop. Companies start to make strange decisions or step on the brakes. I mean, we've seen a lot of that in the past few weeks. This is an opportunity both to identify risk and to think about where the effective steps we could take are to not only help everyone else, but also help our results. There are many opportunities here.

I mentioned this to you guys before: I'm politically independent, but I'm pragmatic, and my biggest fear right now is that the Trump administration is now an Islamist. They are not futuristic. They think only of what is good for them right now. They are not willing to think long term and they are not willing to make short-term sacrifices. In the past, that has resulted in entertaining tweet storms, which has resulted in irritations. This time, it will lead to the death of people.

And we have to be willing to face the fact now that, without being alarmist, without being emotional, we just have to be willing to face alternative futures. Now we have to be willing to accept uncertainty and think the unthinkable. And right now, that means accepting the possibility that by the end of the summer 2 million Americans may die. And if that is a plausible future state, how do we work backwards to create a better result? In New York, things close for a couple of weeks. In a way, that will help flatten the curve as people say now. But that's a short-term solution that doesn't address a long-term problem. And the real problem here is psychological because we are going to get to the end of those two weeks and I think people will feel that the virus should go away and it won't.

So we have an opportunity now, individually, collectively, to start mapping alternative futures. Not everyone has to be dystopian. There are a lot of really amazing things that could also happen as a result of this. For example, we are beginning to see huge investments in synthetic biology and new ways to use AI as a way to accelerate scientific discovery. That's surprising because at the end of this, we could end precision medicines, we could end synthetic agriculture as a way to mitigate climate change. There will be some good things on the other end. And now is the time to start thinking "where are there risks, where are there opportunities and how can we begin to model alternative futures?"