Wayne Schlesinger sources of Wayne die at 52 from Coronavirus

The music community is mourning the loss of a talented musician and songwriter.

Wayne Fountains member Adam Schlesinger passed away on Wednesday morning as a result of complications from the coronavirus, her lawyer confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 52 years old.

Earlier this week, Adam's attorney, Josh Grier, reported that his friend was "very ill and very sedated,quot; at a New York City area hospital. In fact, the musician and songwriter had been hospitalized for over a week at the time.

During his career, Adam received Oscar, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys nominations for his various projects. As a result, he was a complete EGOT contender.

Most recently at the Emmys 2018, he was nominated for two awards after writing songs for the hit television series. Crazy ex girlfriend. Her Oscar nomination occurred in 1997 when she helped co-write the title track for the Tom Hanksdirected film That Thing You Do!

Music fans will also remember Adam for his work on Fountains of Wayne.