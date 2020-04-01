Wayne Schlesinger sources of Wayne die at 52 from Coronavirus

Broadway World / Shutterstock
The music community is mourning the loss of a talented musician and songwriter.
Wayne Fountains member Adam Schlesinger passed away on Wednesday morning as a result of complications from the coronavirus, her lawyer confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 52 years old.
Earlier this week, Adam's attorney, Josh Grier, reported that his friend was "very ill and very sedated,quot; at a New York City area hospital. In fact, the musician and songwriter had been hospitalized for over a week at the time.
During his career, Adam received Oscar, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys nominations for his various projects. As a result, he was a complete EGOT contender.
Most recently at the Emmys 2018, he was nominated for two awards after writing songs for the hit television series. Crazy ex girlfriend. Her Oscar nomination occurred in 1997 when she helped co-write the title track for the Tom Hanksdirected film That Thing You Do!
Music fans will also remember Adam for his work on Fountains of Wayne.
The band co-founded with Chris Collingwood He earned two Grammy nominations in 2003, including Best New Artist.
Many will also remember the group's Top 40 single titled "Stacey & # 39; s Mom,quot; which became a staple on MTV thanks to its catchy lyrics and music video.
Before Adam's passing, many Hollywood stars expressed good wishes for the musician who brought his talents to multiple platforms.
"Please keep Adam in your thoughts and prayers. It has been an extremely terrifying week." Crazy ex girlfriend star Rachel Bloom wrote in Twitter.
Wayne Chris sources also led to social media with a message from the Adams family. "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family," the statement read in part. "His family appreciates all the love and support."
