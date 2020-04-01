Watch The Rookie and American Idol Cross Over

It's the crossover that none of us knew we desperately needed: American idol Y The noob!
Yes, you read it well. American idol is coming to The noob this week for a truly unexpected but charming crossover, and E! News has its first look at the slightly surreal event, which brings Lucy Chen (Melissa O & # 39; Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) to the Los Angeles auditions of American idol Looking for a man who is apparently making and selling methamphetamine shakes.
Somehow Chen is mistaken for a contestant and ends up being pushed into the audition room. Hopefully that means we'll hear her sing!
You can take a look at the clip above, and see Chen and Bradford mingling with Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke BryanY Lionel Ritchie in the photos below, as you wonder if this could be more surreal.
You can notice in this first photo that Chen has a golden ticket, which could mean that his audition was successful and that he is heading to Hollywood.
Melissa O & # 39; Neil actually has quite a lot of experience with Idol, since she competed in Canadian idol and actually won the third season in 2005.
The episode, titled "The Overnight," also features Chen making friends with a journalist whose motives are unclear.
Idol, meanwhile, he's in Hawaii! This Sunday's episode will reveal the Top 20 after the Top 40 end up performing in their window display, and features "an amazing first turn in the history of the two-contestant show that no one saw coming."
While Idol producers are monitoring the pandemic situation in terms of how to move forward with live shows, there are several more prerecorded episodes to come this season. This Sunday is the second episode filmed in Hawaii, and on April 12 and 19, ABC will air two new episodes titled "American Idol: This Is Me," which is a deeper look into the lives of the top 20 contestants.
American idol airs at 8 p.m. Y The noob airs at 10 p.m., Sundays on ABC.
%MINIFYHTML4006c253b1eebee06d5a5fe32d0f410917%