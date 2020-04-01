Watch The Rookie and American Idol Cross Over

It's the crossover that none of us knew we desperately needed: American idol Y The noob!

Yes, you read it well. American idol is coming to The noob this week for a truly unexpected but charming crossover, and E! News has its first look at the slightly surreal event, which brings Lucy Chen (Melissa O & # 39; Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) to the Los Angeles auditions of American idol Looking for a man who is apparently making and selling methamphetamine shakes.

%MINIFYHTML4006c253b1eebee06d5a5fe32d0f410913% %MINIFYHTML4006c253b1eebee06d5a5fe32d0f410914%

Somehow Chen is mistaken for a contestant and ends up being pushed into the audition room. Hopefully that means we'll hear her sing!

%MINIFYHTML4006c253b1eebee06d5a5fe32d0f410915% %MINIFYHTML4006c253b1eebee06d5a5fe32d0f410916%

You can take a look at the clip above, and see Chen and Bradford mingling with Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke BryanY Lionel Ritchie in the photos below, as you wonder if this could be more surreal.