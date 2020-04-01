[WATCH] Samuel L. Jackson Says "Stay Home ***" Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML61d440e12cd6fef18167187cc23aaa1311% %MINIFYHTML61d440e12cd6fef18167187cc23aaa1312%

Samuel L. Jackson video at Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to share a timely and hilarious update on a sequel to Go the F *** to sleep, an adult children's book written by Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortés, which Jackson memorably read on YouTube a few years ago. Jackson told Kimmel Mandsbach that he had called him recently to discuss a sequel to the book, "something that would remind people of what social distancing and where we are right now."

With a soft piano background, Jackson began to read: "Stay at home at home, The Rona is spreading, this is no joke. It is not time to work or wander. The way you can fight is simple, my friends. Just keep the shit at home, "he said." Now, technically, I'm not a doctor, but the parents listen to me when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam fucking Jackson, begging you to keep your ass at home. Things get back to normal, don't panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay home at home. "

He continues: "Mother, it is not time to bet, look around you are not in a casino. Stay home as if you were called Trenton Quarantino. He concludes by thanking everyone for" doing their part to flatten the curve because that is steep " .

You can see the full clip above. The entire poem begins at the 5:55 mark.