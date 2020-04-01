[WATCH] 'Rick And Morty' Sets Season 4 Comeback Date, New Trailer – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9623a57e4e8e1bb1912bc7408cab08b711% %MINIFYHTML9623a57e4e8e1bb1912bc7408cab08b712%

Adult Swim has continued its annual April Fools trick of releasing new episode information, revealing the long-awaited return date of Season 4 for Rick and Morty.

The hit adult animated science fiction comedy will return on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. with its second batch of five episodes on the Cartoon Network nightly programming block. The first half of season 4 ended last December. The cable network revealed the date during a re-broadcast of the Rick and Morty samurai animae short, and also released a new trailer (see above).

%MINIFYHTML9623a57e4e8e1bb1912bc7408cab08b713% %MINIFYHTML9623a57e4e8e1bb1912bc7408cab08b714%

Rick and Morty Follow a genius sociopathic scientist who drags his intrinsically shy grandson on incredibly dangerous adventures across the universe.

%MINIFYHTML9623a57e4e8e1bb1912bc7408cab08b715% %MINIFYHTML9623a57e4e8e1bb1912bc7408cab08b716%

The series had a 70 episode mega-renewal in 2018, more than Rick and MortyThe first three seasons combined, as part of a long-term agreement with show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Her season 3 finale earned the highest Adult Swim ratings in history. The series has also become a cross-platform sensation not only on television, but also in the digital, gaming, live streaming, retail, and fan experience.

You can see the trailer above.