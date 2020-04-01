Watch healthcare workers applaud janitors for their hard work

The cleaning staff at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona are feeling love.
Earlier this week, a heartwarming video of staff receiving applause from colleagues went viral and reminds everyone of how important their role is amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Taken by a coworker, hospital health workers can be seen applauding two members of the cleaning staff after a hard day at work. As the team gathers and the applause continues, one of the two employees is thrilled to see the act of kindness unfold.
The heartwarming video was later shared on Twitter by the journalist. Josep Goded And now he has over 133,000 retweets and over 505,000 likes. "The cleaning staff in our hospitals is hardly ever mentioned and they deserve a tribute too!" he wrote. Almost instantly, people around the world responded with their own heartfelt messages. "I work at the hospital and we thank them every day," replied a Twitter user. "We are a team and we are all essential."
In addition to sharing this heartfelt moment, Goded also retweeted a video of hospital workers gathered to applaud a 101-year-old patient to celebrate her recovery from the virus.
In the wake of the pandemic, the Internet has shown the various ways in which health workers are honored. Over the weekend, Southwest Airlines paid tribute to the "brave souls,quot; who flew in from Atlanta, Georgia, to aid the coronavirus relief efforts in New York City with a moving post on their official Instagram account.
"While many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening like our medical professionals," the brand shared, along with a sweet picture of healthcare workers on board a flight. southwest. "These brave souls struggle amid tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own."
"His selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would suffice," the message continued. "Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a chance to fight," he added: "So, to all first responders, medical professionals, health workers, and anyone else. on the front line today and every day to keep us safe, thank you. "
