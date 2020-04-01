Watch healthcare workers applaud janitors for their hard work

The cleaning staff at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona are feeling love.

Earlier this week, a heartwarming video of staff receiving applause from colleagues went viral and reminds everyone of how important their role is amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Taken by a coworker, hospital health workers can be seen applauding two members of the cleaning staff after a hard day at work. As the team gathers and the applause continues, one of the two employees is thrilled to see the act of kindness unfold.

The heartwarming video was later shared on Twitter by the journalist. Josep Goded And now he has over 133,000 retweets and over 505,000 likes. "The cleaning staff in our hospitals is hardly ever mentioned and they deserve a tribute too!" he wrote. Almost instantly, people around the world responded with their own heartfelt messages. "I work at the hospital and we thank them every day," replied a Twitter user. "We are a team and we are all essential."