Wall Street begins the second quarter with a dive: live updates

Shares fall as investors prepare for more damage.

Wall Street is back in sell mode.

Faced with grim new projections of the potential scale and economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, investors abandoned the shares on Wednesday. The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 4 percent, taking its two-day decline to 6 percent.

%MINIFYHTMLce166796fadd46d66764f5063a6ff76111% %MINIFYHTMLce166796fadd46d66764f5063a6ff76112%

The fall, which followed a sell-off in Europe and Asia, came after President Trump said at a press conference Tuesday that the United States would face "two very, very painful weeks." US government scientists USA They projected that the outbreak could kill up to 240,000 people in the country. On Wednesday, the United Nations warned of "increased instability, increased discontent and increased conflict."

Economic readings continue to worsen as well. On Wednesday, surveys of manufacturing and factory activity in the United States, Europe and Japan showed that activity slowed to levels not seen in a decade or more. In the United States, factory orders and employment measures fell to their lowest level since 2009, the Institute for Supply Management said.