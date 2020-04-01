Wall Street begins the second quarter with a dive: live updates

Shares fall as investors prepare for more damage.
Wall Street is back in sell mode.
Faced with grim new projections of the potential scale and economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, investors abandoned the shares on Wednesday. The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 4 percent, taking its two-day decline to 6 percent.
The fall, which followed a sell-off in Europe and Asia, came after President Trump said at a press conference Tuesday that the United States would face "two very, very painful weeks." US government scientists USA They projected that the outbreak could kill up to 240,000 people in the country. On Wednesday, the United Nations warned of "increased instability, increased discontent and increased conflict."
Economic readings continue to worsen as well. On Wednesday, surveys of manufacturing and factory activity in the United States, Europe and Japan showed that activity slowed to levels not seen in a decade or more. In the United States, factory orders and employment measures fell to their lowest level since 2009, the Institute for Supply Management said.
Fears grow that the global recession could be much more long-lasting and long-lasting than initially feared, which could last until next year and even beyond as governments tighten restrictions on companies to stop the spread of the pandemic, and fear of the virus prevents the consumer from economic growth.
"The market is preparing for an avalanche of bad news in the next two weeks," said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at brokerage firm BTIG.
On Thursday, the US government. USA It will report how many people applied for unemployment last week, and the data could show Up to 5 million workers lost their jobs as people stay home and factories close.
"April 30 was expected to be a feasible date in terms of reopening the economy," said Emanuel. "I think the market is trading today as if that date was more like the end of May."
On Wednesday, the decline was led by companies that have become familiar targets of investor concern during the crisis. Airlines were the worst performing sector in the S,amp;P 500 as government data showed a staggering drop in passenger traffic through airports. United airlines fell 19 percent and American airlines fell 12 percent.
Cruise operator Carnival It was the worst-performing stock in the S,amp;P 500, down 33 percent, while rival Royal Caribbean fell 20 percent.
The Federal Reserve relaxed a key rule for big banks.
Big banks will have a temporary break on a rule that It limits how much they can borrow while the Federal Reserve tries to keep markets running.
The Fed said Wednesday it will exclude US Treasury securities. USA And deposits in the central bank of the supplementary leverage index of bank holding companies. That relationship requires banks to maintain a certain level of capital on their balance sheets based on their total size and may limit their risk taking.
By excluding Treasuries and deposits, the Fed essentially gives banks more room to expand their balance sheets.
"Liquidity conditions in the Treasury markets have deteriorated rapidly, and financial institutions are receiving significant inflows of deposits from clients along with higher levels of reserves," said the Fed. "Regulatory restrictions that accompany the growth of this balance sheet They can generally limit the ability of companies to continue serving as financial intermediaries. "
The change is one that market strategists have flagged as potentially useful, but it's also something that big banks have long had on their bucket list.
It will reduce a key capital requirement for the largest and systemically important banks. The change will be valid for one year, until March 31, 2021.
Oil industry leaders will meet with Trump.
Senior oil company executives will meet with President Trump on Friday to discuss possible steps by the government to take pressure off the industry at a time of drop in energy demand, according to a person close to the company's leaders.
Executives are not completely united, some favor tariffs on imported oil, and others favor relief from regulations and royalties on federal land.
The plan for the meeting was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The meeting comes after Saudi Arabia sought to limit production as the coronavirus outbreak weighed on world markets, but failed to get Russia to accept. As a result, both countries are pumping more oil to gain market share from US producers, taking prices to two-decade lows. West Texas intermediate crude, the US benchmark, is trading at just over $ 20 a barrel.
Warren pressures delivery companies on workers.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts asked food delivery startups to reclassify workers who place orders as employees rather than independent contractors, a move that would make workers eligible for health care and other benefits. .
In letters sent Wednesday to the CEOs of DoorDash, Uber eats, Instacart Y GrubHubWarren said companies had misclassified their workers for years, but the coronavirus pandemic increased the urgency with which they must act. California and Massachusetts have passed laws requiring so-called concert economy companies to reclassify their workers, but the companies have resisted doing so.
"The coronavirus pandemic has illustrated how completely your company depends on these workers to provide essential services to the public," Warren wrote. "Delivery workers are experiencing serious economic and health vulnerabilities as a result of their jobs, and their company does not provide adequate and necessary protections."
Spokesmen for Instacart and DoorDash said their companies had offered quarantine payments to delivery workers and wanted to work with Warren to protect the workers. Uber said Congress should pass new laws to protect the concert economy model. A GrubHub representative said the company was also offering quarantine payments and sanitation supplies.
Auto manufacturers report a sharp drop in sales.
Auto manufacturers reported A drop in sales of new vehicles such as fear of the coronavirus and requests to stay home prevented dealership consumers, adding to the problems of the country's largest manufacturing sector.
General Engines said sales fell 7 percent in the first quarter and Fiat chrysler He said that first-quarter sales fell 10 percent. Both companies said a significant decline in March offset strong sales in January and February.
Hyundai reported a 42 percent drop in March, and Mercedes Benz had a 50 percent decrease. Other automakers will report monthly and quarterly totals later on Wednesday.
Industry forecasters hope to produce a total by March after all automakers have reported. ALG, a company that tracks trends in car sales, estimated March sales for the entire industry fell 37 percent from a year earlier.
The drop in sales is the second big hit for automakers. Most of the industry has closed factories in North America to prevent the spread of the virus among workers.
"The market right now is really shocked," said Brian Benstock, general manager of Paragon Honda in Queens. He said his service department is "in flaccid mode,quot; and his sales area is dark.
Airport assessment data shows a drop in air travel.
As the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide in February and March, the demand for flights began to rapidly collapse. World governments enacted travel bans, closed borders, and travelers chose to stay home in an effort to contain the outbreak. Those efforts have almost completely stopped air travel in the United States.
The number of people screened by the federal government at airport checkpoints dramatically decreased each day in March compared to the same day of the week in the previous year, ending the month with just 7 percent of last year's volume, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.
On March 1, the agency screened approximately 99 percent of the 2.3 million passengers, airline crew members and airport workers who passed through their checkpoints on the same day last year. But by Tuesday, at the end of the month, only about 146,000 people passed through checkpoints, or about 7 percent of the 2 million people who were tested last year.
Fears grow that recession will take over global economy It could be much more punishing and long-lasting than initially feared, which could last until next year and even beyond.
The pandemic is primarily a public health emergency. As long as human interaction remains dangerous, companies cannot responsibly return to normal. And what was normal before may no longer be normal. People may be less inclined to get stuck in crowded restaurants and concert halls even after containing the virus.
The abrupt interruption of commercial activity threatens to impose such deep and lasting economic pain on all regions of the world, while the recovery could take years. Losses for companies, many already saturated with debt, risk triggering a financial crisis of cataclysmic proportions.
"I feel like the 2008 financial crisis was a dry run for this," said Kenneth S. Rogoff, a Harvard economist and co-author of a story of financial crises, "This time it's different: eight centuries of financial insanity."
"This is already shaping up to be the deepest dive on record for the world economy for over 100 years," he said. "It all depends on how long it lasts, but if this lasts a long time, it will certainly be the mother of all financial crises."
The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are competing to finalize the development of a Main Street loan program aimed at helping mid-market businesses along with a new program to help states and municipalities financially suffering from the pandemic of coronavirus.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC Wednesday that the programs were part of the Trump administration. Ongoing efforts to stimulate an economy facing a deep recession. Mr. Mnuchin said he was also speaking to members of Congress about legislation that would boost investment in the nation's infrastructure and that he was prepared to ask for more money to support small business loans.
"Jay Powell and I are working 24 hours to provide liquidity to the economy," said Mnuchin.
Mr. Mnuchin did not disclose the timing of the new Fed programs, but said they would be coming soon.
"We want to get going to make them available to American companies and workers quickly," he said.
Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Powell have become the two most powerful players in the economic response to the coronavirus, turning what was a collegial friendship into a vital partnership.
Startups have always been risky, designed to grow fast or die, but the coronavirus pandemic is turbocharging natural selection and the Silicon Valley causing such a sudden jolt that it has defied comparison.
In just a few weeks, more than 50 startups have cut or laid off approximately 6,000 employees, according to a count by The New York Times. Plans for initial public offerings are delayed. And funding is running out for many young tech companies.
Startups in some areas [telemedicine, food delivery, online learning, remote work, gaming] are thriving amid quarantines.
But at ClassPass, which offers a membership program for fitness classes, more than 95 percent of its income evaporated in just 10 days when studios and gyms around the world closed.
The consequences are also hitting prominent startups. Airbnb, the $ 31 billion home rental company, has stopped hiring and suspended $ 800 million of marketing. Bird, a new electric scooter company, laid off 30 percent of its staff last week, while Everlane, a clothing company, cut or laid off hundreds of workers.
There were indications that boom times were unstable even before the coronavirus stopped broad swaths of the American economy. But the pain is now deeper and most likely just beginning, especially as investors, already hit by a series of disappointing initial public offerings last year, become even more cautious.
What else is going on:
-
Whiting Petroleum, an oil company focused on oil shale projects in North Dakota and Colorado, He said he was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing "the severe recession in oil and gas prices fueled by uncertainty over the duration of the oil price war between Saudi Arabia / Russia and the Covid-19 pandemic " Whiting, who has approximately $ 1 billion in debt that will mature over the next year, said he had agreed in principle with some creditors on a comprehensive restructuring.
-
Investors pulled more than $ 83 billion from equity and debt investments in emerging markets, new data from the Institute of International Finance shows. "This record departure episode is significantly larger than that seen during the global financial crisis," IIF economists wrote in a note on Wednesday.
-
Banks in Great Britain, including Barclays, HSBC Y RBSThey said they would not pay dividends or buy back shares this year. The supervisory arm of the Bank of England, who had requested the move, also encouraged banks not to award cash bonuses to senior officials this year. The European Central Bank has issued a similar request to banks in the eurozone.
The reports were contributed by Clifford Krauss, Erin Griffith, Alan Rappeport, Neal E. Boudette, Kate Conger, Ben Dooley, Peter S. Goodman, Niraj Chokshi, Li Yuan, Keith Bradsher, Noam Scheiber, Amie Tsang, Jason Karaian, Carlos Tejada , Stanley Reed, Quoctrung Bui, Katie Robertson, Mohammed Hadi, Kevin Granville and Daniel Victor.