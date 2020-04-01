Voting affects the outcome of the NBA CBA – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Voting affects the outcome of the NBA CBA – Up News Info...

Chargers new tackle Bryan Bulaga expresses disappointment on Tuesday at the number of players who decided not to vote on the new NFL job deal.

The CBA was approved by just a 60-vote margin (1,019 to 959) with almost 22% of eligible players choosing not to cast a vote.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 22: Mason Crosby # 2 of the Green Bay Packers watches after a failed first quarter field goal attempt against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on 22 January 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

"I am very confused why so many guys did not vote. It was a big problem," Bulaga said during a conference call to discuss his signing with Los Angeles. He did not say how he voted.

"The CBA is not something we vote for ourselves. It is a great decision and seeing so many guys who do not vote is discouraging."

Bulaga said he liked to keep up with the progress of the talks because of his friendship with downtown Cleveland Browns and new NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. Bulaga and Tretter were teammates at Green Bay from 2013-18.

CHANTILLY, VA – MARCH 2: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (C) leaves a meeting with NFL owners at a hotel on March 2, 2011 in Chantilly, Virginia. NFL owners meet in Chantilly to discuss negotiations with the players union over a collective bargaining agreement that expires on March 3 at midnight. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

While the new CBA increases the percentage of revenue awarded to players and updates pensions, it does include an additional regular-season game, though not before the 2021 season. Many leading players opposed the deal, including the QB of the Packers, Aaron Rodgers.

The new CBA is slated to begin next season and will last until 2030. Free security agent Eric Reid is challenging the validity of the CBA due to the added language after its ratification on March 15.

"Regardless of how it went, it probably would have been encouraging if more people voted. It's interesting and unfortunate," said Bulaga, who will enter his eleventh season in the NFL. "Men can do what they want."

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

