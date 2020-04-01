VOTE: Best Super League wingers | Rugby League News





Former Leeds winger Ryan Hall is among our five nominees this week.

With the Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is conducting a public vote to discover the best XIII it has played in the competition since its launch in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some of the sport's greats emerge and we will conduct a weekly survey for each position until our team is full.

We started last week with a full back look, and former St. Helens star Paul Wellens ranked first in that vote at 42 percent, with Kris Radlinski along with 35 percent.

Now we take a look at who will join Wellens on the team in the wings. We have again reduced it to a list of five and the first two in the vote will take their place in our combined XIII.

Choose with our vote below, and if you're still not sure who to choose, we have brief profiles of all of our nominees …

Pat richards

0:44 See Pat Richards in action for Wigan See Pat Richards in action for Wigan

Former Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers joined the Wigan Warriors for 2006 and became a mainstay for the team for eight seasons.

The highlight came in 2010 when he won the Man of Steel award for his role in helping Wigan succeed in the Grand Final and earn a Dream Team nomination. He was also part of the Warriors team crowned champion in 2013 and had a spell with Catalans Dragons in 2016.

In total, the Ireland international scored 167 attempts in 244 appearances for Wigan and proved himself a prolific goal kicker, landing 898 and kicking four goals during his time with the club as well.

Tommy Makinson

0:37 Watch Tommy Makinson display his scoring prowess at St Helens Watch Tommy Makinson display his scoring prowess at St Helens

At 28, Makinson is approaching the peak of his powers and has already proven to be one of the most devastating extremes of the modern era.

He played on two of the St Helens Grand Final winning teams and earned a place in the Super League Dream Team three times, in addition to gaining international recognition by winning the Golden Boot in 2018.

So far, Makinson has scored 132 attempts in 229 appearances for Saints and, like Richards, has also proven to be a useful kicker with 123.

Ryan Hall

0:42 See Ryan Hall's famous attempt to secure the 2015 League Leaders Shield for Leeds See Ryan Hall's famous attempt to secure the 2015 League Leaders Shield for Leeds

Now exchanging his NRL for Sydney Roosters, former Leeds star Rhinos Hall thrilled the Headingley faithful and put terror in the hearts of opposition defenders in the Super League between 2007 and 2018.

He ran a total of 231 attempts in 328 appearances for rhinos, and perhaps the most memorable was the last hit against the Huddersfield Giants in 2015 that secured the League Leaders Shield.

The 32-year-old was a Grand Final winner six times and named four times on the Super League Dream team.

Jason Robinson

A superstar in both rugby codes, Robinson was one of the poster boys in the early days of the Super League, as he was also part of the Wigan team that dominated the final years of the winter era.

Known for his runs and outbursts of pace, the former Hunslet winger was part of the Cherry and Whites team that lifted the trophy in the first Grand Final in 1998, scoring his team's only attempt in the match and winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy for party man

He made the full-time switch to the rugby union in 2000, becoming part of the England team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

Lesley Vainikolo

Possessing a lethal combination of rhythm, power and strength, the man nicknamed & # 39; The Volcano & # 39; He played a major role in the Bradford Bulls' successes in the early 2000s.

Arriving from the Canberra Raiders for the 2002 season, Vainikolo scored 145 incredible attempts in 149 appearances for Bradford before moving to the rugby union in 2007.

Along the way, the New Zealand international played a role in three Grand Final wins with the Bulls, won the Dream Team spot twice, and was the top scorer in the Super League with 36 in 2004.