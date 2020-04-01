Von Miller tells Broncos fans that he had been released in another April Fools prank

%MINIFYHTML354608a88acec143a8cd709c091d781011% %MINIFYHTML354608a88acec143a8cd709c091d781012%

Death. Taxes. Von Miller scared Broncos fans on April 1.

The Denver linebacker once again had fans sweating momentarily when he posted a "goodbye,quot; on his Instagram announcing his release from the Broncos. Of course, it was just another one of Miller's naughty antics for April Fool's Day.

Miller might have fooled some fans, but many of them still remember when he performed a similar trick in 2018; Then, he announced that he had been traded to the Browns.

He did the same in 2017.

Last year, he skipped the antics because he was heavily involved in trade rumors, so stepping carefully was probably the safe option. But there is no way for the Broncos to release their star running back before the season begins.