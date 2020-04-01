Volunteers on horseback deliver groceries to elderly confined by the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Tampa

– Volunteers in Oklahoma are preparing to help older residents who are unable to leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a rainy Monday, Lisa Mahmoodjanloo and dozens of other volunteers delivered large boxes of food and supplies to 56 people, which is almost everyone at the Roscoe Dunjee Senior Living Center in Spencer.

"We love our elders. We want to make everything easier for them, ”he told KOCO.

This time, they added some fun. They brought horses.

"You can see through the screen door, waving and smiling," said Mahmoodjanloo. "Although it is raining, we can still put a smile on them."

"I could see many of the older adults at their windows and doors waving, so it added a bit of excitement to this not-so-bright day," said volunteer Debra Ingraham.

Volunteers said they will continue to deliver food and supplies every few weeks while supplies last.

"We want to take care of them. That is our goal, "said Mahmoodjanloo.