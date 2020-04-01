Vitality Netball Superleague Considering League Resumption Scenarios | Netball News

%MINIFYHTML0bb0acbf706943afb581c959ab69986c11% %MINIFYHTML0bb0acbf706943afb581c959ab69986c12%

The Superleague Vitality Netball is considering various scenarios as they explore the possibility of how competition will resume after the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like all sports, the league is currently being postponed, a statement two weeks ago stated that it would be this way until at least April 30, and it is anticipated that most of May will go the same way the UK seeks to curb the spread of the pandemic. .

Many leagues and competitions are considering their next moves, and netball is no different, with a meeting still planned between the clubs and the Vitality Netball Superleague board for mid-April.

"We remain focused on supporting the entire netball family through this difficult time, from grassroots football to netball elite, which includes working collectively with the Vitality Netball Superleague (VNSL) teams to create contingency plans from a financial perspective and competition, "said a spokesman for England Netball Sky Sports.

Thunder to keep paying players Manchester Thunder will continue to pay its players as they take the option of government support during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some VNSL teams have made the decision to suspend players and training personnel during this difficult time, allowing them to access the Government's job retention scheme until they can safely return to court, allowing the VNSL teams ensure long-term sustainability. "

"The VNSL Board will meet again in late April to review the league position and will issue a new statement / update for the netball family at that time."

Some tough conversations they had this week, and some tough times ahead. But … still THANK YOU for being part of this netball community. Grateful to those on the front lines who work to save lives every day. HOPEFUL communities can work together to overcome this. https://t.co/eYwj5DexsV – Jo Harten (@Jarten) March 28, 2020

Over the weekend, the world's largest netball competition, the Australian Super Netball and Australian Netball Players Association, announced that all athletes would take two weeks of club leave from March 30.

With the competition postponed until June 30, players will remain at home on "active rest,quot; for seven hours per week for the next three weeks, with a 70 percent reduction in pay.

Champion Manchester Thunder became the first Vitality Superleague team to publicly announce that they would accept the UK government's offer of support during the pandemic through the suspension plan.

Austin: Super Cup style tournament? Mikki Austin believes that the Vitality Netball Superleague may have to look at something completely separate as a & # 39; Super Cup style tournament & # 39 ;.

Last week, Surrey Storm franchise director Mikki Austin considered switching to a Super Cup-style format.

"As much as we love the sport and want to get back to playing netball as soon as possible, it pales in comparison to what is happening around the world right now," Austin told Sky Sports News.

"In my personal opinion, I think it is very far from being able to have some kind of competition similar to our current Netball Superleague."

"I think if we are at a point where we can go back to some kind of competition, and right now that seems like a big yes, then it will look like a completely separate Super Cup-style tournament."

Neville: Full season needed after restart Tracey Neville believes that when netball is certain to return to England, the Vitality Netball Superleague season should be run in its entirety.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, former Vitality Roses head coach Tracey Neville, hoped the teams could complete a league season.

Neville, whose time in charge of Manchester Thunder and Team Northumbria provided in-depth insight into how franchises work, was clear on the impact a shorter season could have.

"My concern is for franchises, because they all work on ticket revenue and the more games they play, the more revenue they can generate," said Neville.

"To see a decline in netball at this particular time, when it's on the rise, would be devastating."

"I don't know how it could be (the calendar and the calendar), but shortening the season or reducing the number of games or something like that would be an absolute parody for the franchises."

With just three full rounds played, plus two additional games, so far there have been concerns that the league could have risked being overturned, but it is understood that there are no specific set rules for a series of matches that must occur.

"England Netball and the Vitality Netball Superleague are in constant dialogue with the teams on options and scenarios, once there is an opportunity for a safe restart," the spokesperson added.

"Where possible, all England Netball and VNSL staff who can work from home will continue to do so and will work tirelessly to help the nation stay active by supporting campaigns like Sport England's #StayInWorkOut initiative."

"Vitality Roses athletes based on the international camp program are training at home with the support of our performance team and will continue to receive National Lottery funds through their Athlete Performance Award (APA) as usual .

"We will continue to review all areas of the organization as things progress because the coronavirus outbreak is a rapidly changing and flowing situation. We will keep the netball family updated on any necessary changes underway."