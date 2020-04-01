Victoria & # 39; s Secret Model Details Scary Battle With Coronavirus

Instagram

Runway model Alexina Graham tells fans to take the coronavirus "seriously" when she reveals that she thought she had food poisoning when she first contracted the disease.

Up News Info –

Model of Victoria & # 39; s Secret Alexina Graham He has pleaded with his British colleagues to take coronavirus restrictions "seriously" and to "stay home" after detailing their terrifying fight with Covid-19.

The beauty of the track has taken to Instagram to describe the variety of symptoms she experienced over a five-day period, during which she thought she was suffering from food poisoning, before it became clear that her condition was much more severe than she had previously anticipated. imagined.

%MINIFYHTMLcb7820312ee4b704edc28720742fefa111% %MINIFYHTMLcb7820312ee4b704edc28720742fefa112%

The 30-year-old woman explains that she was hospitalized with fever and severe respiratory difficulties, and it was "painful" to eat.

"I was vomiting and in the bathroom at the same time, several times during the first day," he wrote. "The fever appeared and then when it broke, I had severe chills.

"I was dizzy, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to speak correctly in full sentences, my lungs just wouldn't let me. My chest was tight. I couldn't get in and out of a bathroom alone. I needed help getting in and out of the bed and even eating became painful. "

Alexina credits her younger sister for supporting her through difficult times.

In a thank you message, she continued, "I was scared, in pain, and didn't know what was to come, but you took care of me. You hugged me, wiped away my tears, and have gone through every step of it."

"When you couldn't be with me in the hospital, you were there on the phone. Family, my best friend and my nurse at home. I love you."

Alexina pleads with followers to adhere to government advice on social estrangement and self-isolation, because she insists that the highly contagious disease is not a joke.

"Some people still don't take it seriously," he wrote. "I see on the news that there are still meetings going on and even parties at home. Please stay home alone or just who you live with (sic). Take it seriously and stay home."

Concluding the publication with a message of thanks to medical personnel from the National Health Service of Great Britain (NHS) and other essential members of the workforce, he added: "Many thanks to our health heroes, thanks to the NHS and thanks to Key workers in this crazy time. "

Alexina is the last famous face to the battle of Covid-19 – British royal Prince carlos and actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris ElbaY Olga Kurylenko All tested positive for the disease, which has killed more than 2,350 people in the UK, where there are more than 29,800 confirmed cases of infection.