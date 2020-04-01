Vampire Diaries' Matthew Davis welcomes the girl with Kiley Casciano

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Gersh
Congratulations are in order for Matthew Davis Y Kiley Casciano!
the Vampire Diaries alum and Legacies actor Announced who has received his first child with his wife, a girl named Ripley. According to the actor's message on Twitter, the couple welcomed their new bundle of joy on Tuesday night.
"Ripley Nightingale Davis," the star told her fans in her announcement post. "He was born on March 31 at 9:51 p.m."
Davis also added: "7 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, moms, beautiful face, smiling face."
"Thank you all for all your love and support," Davis wrote to his followers on social media.
Davis and Casciano, who were married in December 2018, celebrated the arrival of their daughter just over a month ago at a baby shower together with their loved ones. Casciano posted a series of cute photos of friends and family from the celebration on social media, including a sweet snapshot with Davis.
"Some photos from our baby shower last weekend. Thank you x a million to the little army that helped put all this together and to our friends and family that helped us celebrate our little love," Casciano wrote on Instagram in early March. "See you soon, sweet baby."
The couple first shared their news about the pregnancy in September.
Along with a photo of baby clothes and a sonogram, Casciano told his followers: "Arriving in April 2020 #babygirl."
