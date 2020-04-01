Vampire Diaries' Matthew Davis welcomes the girl with Kiley Casciano

Congratulations are in order for Matthew Davis Y Kiley Casciano!

%MINIFYHTMLc1a65a7917678f7b22f6c965cd83bdd411% %MINIFYHTMLc1a65a7917678f7b22f6c965cd83bdd412%

the Vampire Diaries alum and Legacies actor Announced who has received his first child with his wife, a girl named Ripley. According to the actor's message on Twitter, the couple welcomed their new bundle of joy on Tuesday night.

"Ripley Nightingale Davis," the star told her fans in her announcement post. "He was born on March 31 at 9:51 p.m."

Davis also added: "7 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, moms, beautiful face, smiling face."

"Thank you all for all your love and support," Davis wrote to his followers on social media.

Davis and Casciano, who were married in December 2018, celebrated the arrival of their daughter just over a month ago at a baby shower together with their loved ones. Casciano posted a series of cute photos of friends and family from the celebration on social media, including a sweet snapshot with Davis.