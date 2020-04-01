Val Kilmer talks about cancer diagnosis in new autobiography

Val Kilmer, the actor who was on top of the acting world in the 1980s and 1990s with movies like Batman forever Y Top GunHe has vanished into the shadows, for the most part, only occasionally coming out to discuss what he's been up to lately.

Initially, it was rumored that the Batman forever Alum had contracted throat cancer, but it was never confirmed until the recent past. Just Jared claims that Val, however, released a new autobiography in which he discussed his cancer diagnosis.

The book is called, I am your Huckleberry And in the memoirs, Val finally confirmed that he did in fact fight cancer, despite claims to the contrary. Three years ago, Val Kilmer confirmed that he was diagnosed in April.

Val has remained relatively silent on the matter since then. According to Just Jared, Val first noticed that his health was on the decline when he was staying at Cher's guest house in 2015. Kilmer explained to People Magazine that one night, he woke up and vomited blood in bed.

According to Kilmer, when the paramedic arrived, whom he described as as handsome as Gregory Peck, he noticed that Cher was looking him up and down. Kilmer claims that he said "hubba hubba,quot; and moved his eyebrows up and down like "Groucho Marx,quot;.

According to the actor, the situation was serious, but Cher couldn't help but laugh at Kilmer's response. Kilmer noted the irony of the interaction and claims they wrapped him up after finishing his vital signs and gave him an oxygen mask.

After beating cancer, he never came back. As noted above, Kilmer hasn't seen much in public in recent years, except when he appeared in October 2019. Interestingly, the actor has developed a kind of cult following on social media.

In recent years, Val Kilmer's memes have become popular due to the actor's change of appearance, including one in which Kilmer is looking at the camera, and a caption at the bottom of the photo that says, "Hey guys, remember when I did Batman?



