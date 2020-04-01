US prisoners will be quarantined in their cells for the next 14 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus

American prisoners will be on another level of confinement to curb the spread of the coronavirus within the nation's prisons.

The inmates will be kept inside their assigned cells for the next 14 days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to TMZ.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Tuesday night that its new directive will take effect starting today. Calling for all inmates in every prison across the country to be secured in their assigned cells / rooms to pump breaks in the COVID-19 spread.

After 14 days, if BOP deems it necessary, officials can choose to extend the lock for a longer period of time. BOP will also work with the US Marshals. USA To "significantly decrease incoming movement,quot; to their jails. In other words, there won't be too many inmates entering.

It is a trend that we are seeing in several cities in the US. USA Where law enforcement agencies issue subpoenas and subpoenas for minor crimes. We've also seen a relaxed parking app in major cities.

Even with these efforts, BOP also says, to the extent possible, inmates will have access to programs and services offered under normal operating procedures, such as mental health treatment and education.

The new directive follows an emergency-like situation, as described by the chief physician at New York City's largest jail, Rikers Island. The doctor told the Washington Post that "a public health disaster is unfolding before our eyes,quot; … and just a day after California announced that it would release 3,500 inmates early, as officials fear the overcrowding may trigger an outbreak of deadly disease.

Roommates, what do you think about the officials' plans to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons and keep prisoners safe? Let us know.