US doctors USA They go online to reveal truths about the 'bold and strong' coronavirus. U.S

Dr. Ming Lin says they were reasonable requests.

Set up a triage system outside the hospital, check the temperatures of all patients, visitors, and staff before they can enter, and give health workers scrubs so they don't risk taking the new coronavirus home, they were on your list.

But about 10 days after the emergency doctor made those recommendations on how to improve his hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing several posts publicly on Facebook and speaking to a local newspaper, he says he was fired.

"I was shocked. I received a couple of warnings, and then the next thing you know, about 10 days later, I was discharged," says Lin, who had worked for 17 years at PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center, a hospital in Bellingham. . , Washington State.

He told Al Jazeera that he felt he needed to voice his concerns on social media to protect his patients and colleagues from COVID-19, which has devastated Washington state, among other places in the United States and around the world.

"Health care providers and health workers are often silenced," he said. "We as healthcare providers take an oath not to harm, and that includes pointing out any deficiencies that may harm patients. If we speak, we can be reprimanded and fired."

PeaceHealth did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment at the time of publication. TeamHealth, which has a contract with PeaceHealth to provide staff at the hospital, said in a statement that Lin was not fired by TeamHealth and that the group is "committed to engaging with him in trying to find a way forward."

Lin's case highlights a growing trend of healthcare workers sharing their experiences and concerns about the response to the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites, drawing attention to the often bleak images that They are looking inside the hospitals.

Lack of equipment

Her sometimes heartbreaking accounts circulate online every day, from freezer trucks installed in hospital parking lots to store corpses, to doctors who have to tell family members that their loved ones died from FaceTime and desperate requests for more personal protective equipment.

As the pandemic takes over the US In the USA, where the death toll is constantly rising, social media has become the easiest way for some healthcare professionals to raise awareness and make people take the contagious virus seriously.

Today. I told a 28-year-old boy that he needed intubation. He was scared. I couldn't breathe. I told the wife of a 47-year-old man that he was dying from FaceTime. I bronched a # COVID-19 patient with blocked mucosa. It saved his life. Risky mine. – Anna Podolanczuk (@AnnaPodolanczuk) March 29, 2020

In some cases, social media has also become a tool for putting pressure on the government and other officials to get the tools they need, while also helping to create a sense of community and support amid a pandemic response. Lack of masks, gowns, gloves, and other equipment is one of the main problems that doctors, nurses, and other health workers talk about.

A photo of nurses at a New York hospital using trash bags as protective gear to treat patients with COVID-19 went viral last week. "THERE ARE NO MORE DRESSES THROUGHOUT THE HOSPITAL," said a caption on the photo on Facebook. "NO MORE MASKS AND REUSE DISPOSABLES."

Dr. Richard Loftus, an internist in Rancho Mirage, California, also spoke about the lack of equipment for health workers at the front, comparing it to sending ill-equipped troops into battle in World War II.

"His front-line troops now wear medical uniforms and have no helmets or weapons," he said in a video shared on Twitter on Sunday.

& # 39; Bold and noisy truths & # 39;

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Loftus said he chose to speak in public after realizing that the public was not taking the COVID-19 threat seriously enough, and that the local government was not doing much either. He said he raised serious concerns in February with his hospital leaders about the possible impact of the virus.

"I told them at the time, this will be an event of one in 500 years, like an asteroid hitting the earth. And I'm sure they thought it was histrionic. Of course, now looking at what's happening in the world, my analogy was adequate, "he said.

Dr. Rick Loftus describes the serious lack of #PPE in front of American doctors and nurses. "I appreciate any support from any citizen who is entrepreneurial enough to discover creative ways to bring protective gear to front-line doctors and nurses. Our needs are DIRE." #MillionMaskMayday pic.twitter.com/XdSzVsSBHx – MasksForDocs (@MasksForDocs) March 29, 2020

Officials at Eisenhower Health, the hospital where Loftus works, did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment.

He said that many doctors and nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 response feel like "cannon fodder,quot; because they are told to work without the masks, gowns, and other equipment they need to do their job safely.

In that way, the pandemic has exposed fissures between front-line workers and administrators who are trying to control the messages around COVID-19, Loftus said. "Those of us who are frontline care workers know how much danger we are in and when they tell us stupid things like that they are not allowed to wear a mask, it makes us angry because we know better."

He added that he believes "bold and strong truths is how we save most lives," and that is what he will continue to do. "As a front-line doctor, I can say things that my hospital cannot say," he told Al Jazeera.

A support network

Dr. Uche Blackstock works at an urgent care center in Brooklyn, New York, which has been the most affected by the pandemic in the United States. Like an outpatient clinic, the facility generally treats patients with moderate health problems, such as a cough or runny nose, or an arm laceration.

But last week, Blackstock said it noted that people were coming in with more serious breathing problems, and many of their symptoms were similar, regardless of age or medical history.

On March 27, he tweeted that "one patient after another entered with fever, cough, shortness of breath, and muscle aches,quot; and that he had to call an ambulance for three patients who had difficulty breathing. Blackstock told Al Jazeera that it was when he realized that COVID-19 had actually arrived.

"During that change, it really struck me that COVID-19 is here and is raising its ugly head. And if anyone in the public has any doubts that this was serious, it is very, very serious," he said in an interview this week. . "It was incredibly surreal, and it was also sobering."