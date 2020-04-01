United Kingdom: 13-year-old boy dies of coronavirus & # 39; without any close family & # 39; | News

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, a 13–year–old a boy from London who tested positive for COVID-19 died.

It is believed to be the youngest victim of the coronavirus in the UK.

"Ismail was only 13 years old with no pre-existing health conditions and sadly died without a close relative due to Covid's highly infectious nature 19." The family said in a statement Tuesday.

"Ismail began to show symptoms and had difficulty breathing and was admitted to King & # 39; s College Hospital (in London).

"They put him on a respirator and then put him into an induced coma, but sadly he died yesterday morning. As far as we know, he had no underlying health problems. We are more than devastated."

By Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe page created to help the family pay for the boy's funeral had raised more than £ 51,000 (about $ 63,000), with 2,700 people donating, well above the £ 4,000 goal (about $ 4,944).

Any additional funds would be given to the family, said a family friend, who created the page.

"Sadly, a 13–year-old the child who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time, "King & # 39; s College Hospital said in a statement.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."

While the new coronavirus primarily affects older people and people with underlying health conditions, a minority of victims has been younger, including children.

La Repubblica, a Italian newspaper reported that Luca Di Nicola, an Italian A 19-year-old assistant chef died in a London hospital on March 24.

Di Nicola's father told the newspaper that the teenager had no underlying health problems.

In the UK, there are more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus, and at least 1,789 people have died after testing positive, according to government figures.

The country suffered its worst daily toll on Tuesday, with an increase in the number of deaths of nearly 400 people in a 24-hour period.