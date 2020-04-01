UEFA Women's 2021 Euro Cup in England to move to 2022, says Danish FA | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLc822a75815ed11f1c79ccdffaa5b516611% %MINIFYHTMLc822a75815ed11f1c79ccdffaa5b516612%

Women's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, postponed until the summer of 2021, understood as an important factor in the decision





Next year's UEFA Women's Euro Cup has been postponed until 2022, according to the Danish Football Association.

The 16-team tournament was expected to be delayed after the decision to move the Tokyo Olympics to July 2021.

The DBU said the decision had been made after a conference call between member countries on Wednesday.

The rescheduling of the tournament for 2022 will prevent two women's tournaments from taking place in the same summer.

Speaking on March 22, English forward Danielle Carter said she was eager for the men's and women's Euros to be played consecutively in the summer of 2021.

Qualification for the championship is still ongoing as England has already qualified for the final as a host.

Scotland is second in Group E, Wales is second in Group C, which also contains Northern Ireland in fourth place, and the Republic of Ireland is leading Group I.

Decisions have yet to be made on when exactly the tournament will take place, and organizers hope to avoid a clash with the Commonwealth 2022 Games, to be held in Birmingham from July 27 to August 7.