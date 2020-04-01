U.S. COVID-19 pandemic : New Jersey reports more than 18,000 cases | USA News

As the COVID-19 The death toll in New York state only passed 1,500 on Tuesday night, with 300 deaths in 24 hours, the adjacent state of New Jersey is also being hit hard

Hundreds of thousands of New Jersey travelers cross into New York every day, which is why there has been a corresponding increase in coronavirus cases there.

%MINIFYHTML368b93a21823d9dabaf80f8b22ceac8911% %MINIFYHTML368b93a21823d9dabaf80f8b22ceac8912%

Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera reports from Weehawken, New Jersey.