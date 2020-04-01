Twitter reacts when the Ukrainian GF of the star of '90 Day Fiance 'David lifts him for the fourth time

90-Day Fiance: Before the 90-day star, David headed to Ukraine to visit his girlfriend Lana for the fourth time, and Lana didn't show up yet again, and Twitter couldn't believe it.

David, 60, has been chatting with Lana, 27, for seven years and never met or even video chatted with her. They communicate only through a dating site and he doesn't even have his real number. He has traveled four times to meet her, and each time she picks him up, she gives him an excuse, which he always believes.

On Sunday, David spoke to a Ukrainian friend of his who told him that he was probably being beaten. But David insists that Lana is real and says that he will make a long trip to his town, which is very close to the war, to see Lana.

Twitter wants David to wake up and smell the coffee, Lana is obviously unreal or not interested because she says that this time he will not leave the country without seeing her.