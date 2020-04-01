TV studios donate medical supplies used in shows, 15,000 meals to local hospitals – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Up News Info Television Studios is trying to do its part to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The studios have teamed up to inventory all the supplies they had for television shows and donated them to hospitals in their local communities.

Supplies include gloves, safety glasses, medical gowns, face masks for hospitals in Los Angeles, New York and Hawaii.

Some of the programs participating in the donation are NCIS, Star Trek, Blue Bloods, Carol & # 39; s Second Act, Hawaii Five-O and many more.

Up News Info Television Studios President David Stapf said the studios are happy to help.

"Proud to be able to do anything to help all the heroes and selfless and caring people who care not only for our community but also for the county and the world," said Stapf.

Up News Info Studios also delivers nearly 15,000 meals throughout the week to doctors, nurses, and other staff and researchers at Children & # 39; s Hospital in Los Angeles working to fight the virus.