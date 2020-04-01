Trump warns Iran of further retaliation for any attack on US troops

WASHINGTON – President Trump warned Iran on Wednesday not to use its power forces to attack US troops, and promised to retaliate by going "up the food chain," a clue that the US military was considering a more direct attack on Iranian forces.
But senior Democrats warned Trump not to attack Iran without consulting Congress, a step he decided to resign before the January murder of a senior Iranian commander that brought countries to the brink of war. In a letter on March 27, Democratic leaders wrote that Trump should discuss any potential military action abroad with lawmakers, noting that recent attacks on US forces in Iraq highlighted threats that may require a military response.
Trump hinted Wednesday that he was considering attacking Iran if its proxy forces again attacked US troops, saying his administration had "very good information,quot; that the Iranian-backed militias were planning more attacks.
Noting that the United States had retaliated after a March attack on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia with ties to Iran, Trump suggested that if the power groups attacked again, the United States was considering directly attacking the Iranian forces.
"If it happens again, that would go up the food chain," Trump said. "This response will be greater if they do something."
Earlier on Wednesday, the president warned Iran against a "sneak attack,quot; against US forces and hinted at retaliation. "According to information and belief, Iran or its representatives are planning a sneak attack on US troops and / or assets in Iraq." Trump wrote on Twitter. "If this happens, Iran will pay a very high price, indeed!"
Trump's comments were the latest indication that the White House was considering stepping up action against Iran or its power forces.
Tensions with Iran have deepened since the beginning of the year when Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's top military and intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, who was planning operations across the Middle East. Although both sides withdrew before a broader war broke out, a deadly eye attack has developed in Iraq in recent weeks.
But lawmakers noted that the Constitution and US law require the president to consult with Congress "before engaging in military action or actions that may lead to war," outside of limited self-defense situations.
"This administration has largely breached this legal obligation," lawmakers continued, citing the January drone attack that killed General Suleimani.
The letter was signed by Democratic members of the so-called Gang of Eight, who are regularly informed by intelligence agencies of sensitive national security developments: President Nancy Pelosi; Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, chair of the House Intelligence Committee; Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader; and Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The letter cited media reports of the administration's consideration of direct action against Iran in response to attacks against US forces in Iraq by Iranian-sponsored militias. It was sent the same day that The New York Times reported that the Pentagon was planning a possible escalation in operations against Iranian militias.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials have privately lobbied for more direct attacks on Iranian forces, as part of an effort to force Tehran to the negotiating table.
Mr. Trump had resisted Mr. Pompeo's proposal to take tougher measures, noting in discussions with his national security team that with Iran recovering from the coronavirus, a direct attack would seem inappropriate.
But Mr. Pompeo and some other top administration officials have been frustrated by the violence in Iraq and the almost daily US intelligence reports that Iran's power forces are conspiring against the United States. Pompeo, along with Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, the national security adviser, and Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, have argued that bolder action against Iranian forces could break the current cycle of violence and give new life to the efforts. restart negotiations with Tehran.
Administration officials have maintained for nearly a year that a harsh approach to Iran, including a campaign of financial war, would harm Iran's economy to the point of forcing its government to negotiate on its nuclear program and its military operations throughout The middle east. Instead, Iran has lashed out with attacks for months against US forces and allied countries.
Trump held out hope on Wednesday that his tougher stance on Iran would restart the negotiations. He said he believed Tehran was "dying to reach an agreement,quot; and that if Iran gave up its ambitions for nuclear weapons, it could get the negotiations to be resolved quickly.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said the Iranian government had rejected a US offer of medical supplies and had done little to help its people fight the pandemic, instead of continuing to support its power forces.
"I have deep concern for the Iranian people," said Esper. "The important thing is that the Iranian government should focus on them and stop this evil behavior that they have been carrying out for more than 40 years."
Senior military officials have been more skeptical of an intensified campaign against Iran or the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. In a memo, Lt. Gen. Robert P. White, the top US commander in Iraq, wrote that a new military campaign against the militias would require thousands of additional US troops to be sent to Iraq and divert resources from the training mission.
In his press conference, Trump said he was closely watching the situation in Iraq and that he had been in contact with the Iraqi government about threats against US forces. He said his public comments were a message to Tehran to reconsider its attacks.
"It is not a warning,quot; about an attack, Trump said. "I am giving you a warning. There is a big difference. I am saying that if you do something to hurt our troops, they will pay a price."
