WASHINGTON – President Trump warned Iran on Wednesday not to use its power forces to attack US troops, and promised to retaliate by going "up the food chain," a clue that the US military was considering a more direct attack on Iranian forces.

But senior Democrats warned Trump not to attack Iran without consulting Congress, a step he decided to resign before the January murder of a senior Iranian commander that brought countries to the brink of war. In a letter on March 27, Democratic leaders wrote that Trump should discuss any potential military action abroad with lawmakers, noting that recent attacks on US forces in Iraq highlighted threats that may require a military response.

Trump hinted Wednesday that he was considering attacking Iran if its proxy forces again attacked US troops, saying his administration had "very good information,quot; that the Iranian-backed militias were planning more attacks.

Noting that the United States had retaliated after a March attack on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia with ties to Iran, Trump suggested that if the power groups attacked again, the United States was considering directly attacking the Iranian forces.