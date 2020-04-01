Trump warns Iran of & # 39; high price & # 39; in case of attack against US troops | USA News

United States President Donald Trump warned Iran and groups linked to Tehran on Wednesday not to attack US troops or assets in Iraq, citing a possible "sneak attack,quot; but without giving other details.

"According to information and belief, Iran or its representatives are planning a sneak attack on US troops and / or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very high price, indeed!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what information Trump was referring in his tweet, which was published after he had a scheduled intelligence briefing at 12:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

A senior Iranian military adviser had previously warned the United States of the consequences of "provocative actions,quot; in Iraq, Iranian news agencies reported.

"We advise American politicians and the military to take responsibility for the consequences of their provocative actions (in Iraq)," said General Yahya Rahim Safavi, quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "Any action by the United States will mark an even greater strategic failure in the history of the current president."

Rahim Safavi made the comments hours before Trump's tweet.

Disagreeing for decades, the US USA And Iran has seen relations deteriorate further in the almost two years since Trump abandoned Iran's multilateral nuclear deal in 2015 and re-imposed U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran.

Iran's president said on Wednesday that, with the arrival of the coronavirus, the United States had missed a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on his country, although the sanctions had not hampered his fight against the infection.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State. The US, Mike Pompeo, raised the possibility that Washington would consider reducing sanctions against Iran and other nations to help combat the epidemic, but gave no concrete sign that it plans to do so.

"The United States lost the best opportunity to lift the sanctions," Hassan Rouhani said at a television cabinet meeting. "It was a great opportunity for the Americans to apologize … and lift the unfair and unjust sanctions against Iran."

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people in Iran with confirmed infections around 48,000, making it the most affected country in the Middle East and prompting China and the United Nations to urge the United States to ease sanctions.

"The Americans could have taken this opportunity and told the Iranian nation that they are not against them," said Rouhani. "Their hostility (towards the Iranians) is obvious."

Trump has adopted a "maximum pressure,quot; policy on Iran with the aim of persuading Tehran to negotiate a broader agreement that further limits its nuclear program, limits its missile program, and limits its use of power forces in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.

Washington has offered humanitarian assistance to its former enemy. But Iran's supreme leader, Supreme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected the offer.

People in protective clothing carrying the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus in a cemetery outside Tehran, Iran (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Photo)

Although Iranian authorities have said that US sanctions have hampered their efforts to stem the outbreak, Rouhani said "the sanctions have not hampered our efforts to fight,quot; against the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are almost self-sufficient in producing all the equipment necessary to fight coronavirus. We have been much more successful than many other countries in fighting this disease."

Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, the United Kingdom, France, Qatar and Turkey, have sent shipments of medical supplies, including gloves and surgical masks, to Iran.

In the first transaction under a commercial mechanism established to exchange humanitarian goods and food after Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Germany said on Tuesday that France, Germany and the United Kingdom had exported medical products to Iran.