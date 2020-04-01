Trump says "life and death,quot; at stake as he follows guidelines amid coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1600e4d73514a277fb99d26fc7e8f7f611% %MINIFYHTML1600e4d73514a277fb99d26fc7e8f7f612%

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has warned Americans to prepare for a "two week bad hell,quot; ahead, as the White House projected there could be between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic, including if current patterns of social distancing are maintained.

Public health officials stressed Tuesday that the number could be lower if people across the country are struggling to keep their distance from each other.

"We really believe we can do much better than that," said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. That would require all Americans to take their role in preventing the spread of the disease seriously, he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, added: "This is a number that we must anticipate, but we do not necessarily have to accept as inevitable."

Trump called it "a matter of life and death,quot; for Americans to pay attention to his administration's guidelines and predicted that the country will soon see a "light at the end of the tunnel,quot; in a pandemic that in the United States has infected some 190,000 people and more than 4,000 killed, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"I want all Americans to be prepared for the difficult days ahead," Trump said.

White House figures assume that Americans follow the rigorous guidelines for social distancing set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the stricter "stay home,quot; restrictions set by many governors across the country. Still, the White House was not looking at a national order.

"We live in a nation that has a system of federalism, and the governors can make the decisions," Dr. Jerome Adams, surgeon general, told NBC "Today,quot; on Wednesday. "But we will give them the best possible orientation, and that is staying at home and at a social distance."

"This will be one of the hardest two or three weeks we have had in our country," Trump said. "We are going to lose thousands of people."

The staggering projections were presented during a grim two-hour White House briefing. Authorities described a death toll that, at best, would likely be greater than the more than 53,000 American lives lost during World War I. And the high-end model was approaching the possibility that Americans lost to the virus could approach 291,000 Americans. killed on the battlefield during World War II.

"There is no magic bullet," said Birx. "There is no vaccine or magic therapy. They are just behaviors. Each of our behaviors, translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic."

Fauci called the numbers "sobering,quot; and urged Americans to "hit the gas,quot; with their collective mitigation efforts.

"We continue to see things go up," Fauci said. "We cannot be discouraged by that because mitigation is really working and will work."

Birx said pandemic forecasts initially predicted between 1.5 and 2.2 million deaths in the US. USA But that was the worst case scenario, with no effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing. He added that states that have not yet seen an increase in cases like New York could take steps to flatten the rising hospitalization and death curve.

Not only social distancing could make a difference, but also the frantic efforts of hospitals across the country to prepare for an avalanche of seriously ill patients. The better prepared hospitals are, the greater the chances of saving lives.

There's also a wild card when it comes to treatment: if the experimental combination of drugs Trump has touted, a malaria drug and an antibiotic, it will really make a difference. That combination is already being used in thousands of patients, and Fauci said he would like to see rigorous proof of its effectiveness.

Trump's comments came after announcing on Sunday that he would extend until April 30 the social distancing guidelines that advise Americans to stop holding large meetings, work from home, suspend learning in schools and more in an effort. to stop the spread of the virus.

Adams said some areas of the country would likely need to maintain those restrictions until May. "Well, it will be for some places, it won't be for others, depending on where they are on their curve," he told ABC's "Good Morning America."

It was an abrupt change for the Republican president, who spent much of last week pointing to April 12 as the day he wanted to see Americans "pack the benches,quot; for Easter Sunday services.

Trump called the data "very sobering,quot; and said he understood that 100,000 deaths was a minimum that would be difficult to avoid. He also tried to rewrite his past minimization of the outbreak, saying he rejected those who compared the new coronavirus to the flu when, in fact, he did it publicly repeatedly.

"This could be a bad two weeks," said Trump. He added: "You know that 100,000 is, by model, a very low number. In fact, when I saw the number the first time … they said it was unlikely that you could make it. We have to see, but I think we are doing better. than that. "

Trump played down the concerns of New York's Andrew Cuomo and other governors that his state's hospitals don't have enough fans to treat an anticipated infatuation with patients. Trump said the federal government currently has a reserve of 10,000 fans that it plans to distribute as needed.

"Now when the increase occurs, if it occurs fairly evenly, we will be able to distribute them very quickly before they need them," Trump said. "But we want to have a reservation right now. It's like having oil reserves. "

Birx said the experiences of the state of Washington and California give him hope that other states can keep the coronavirus under control through social distancing. That is because they quickly moved to contain the first coronavirus clusters by closing schools, urging people to work from home, banning large gatherings, and taking other measures that are now familiar to most Americans, he noted.

Trump said he would also ask Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to allow two cruise ships to dock with passengers who have had contact with patients with COVID-19. Passengers are eager to disembark once they arrive in Florida, but DeSantis said the state's health care resources are already too limited to take on the burden of a ship's coronavirus.

"They are dying on the ship," Trump said. "I am going to do the right thing, not only for ourselves but for humanity."

Trump also said he planned to cut his trip for next month and stay close to the White House to safeguard his health. The President has not held one of his iconic demonstrations in large stadiums since early March.

"I think it's important that I stay healthy. I really do," Trump said. "So for the most part we stay here."

