Trump allies warn against feud with Governor Whitmer – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – President Donald Trump's allies are trying to contain a politically risky election year fight with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as he struggles to balance presidential politics with a global pandemic in one of the nation's top swing states.

Both sides have tried to narrow the dispute this week, though Trump supporters in particular tried to minimize the tensions that escalated over the weekend when the Republican president unleashed a wave of social media against Whitmer, a Democrat who had criticized the government. federal. response to the coronavirus outbreak. Trump has also clashed with other Democratic governors, but kept his most aggressive insults for the first-term governor, who is seen as a major vice presidential prospect for her opponent.

"Everyone should get rid of partisanship and unite," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said in an interview when asked about Trump's attacks, suggesting that some of her criticism had been misinterpreted.

"I am supporting Governor Whitmer," said McDaniel, who lives in Michigan. "I think she has done good things. … I just didn't like her trying to put all the problems at the president's feet."

The pullback underscores the nature of the dispute, which occurs seven months before Election Day in a state that could make or break Trump's reelection offer. Michigan is an elite presidential battleground that has historically celebrated bipartisanship and pragmatism while rewarding candidates who unite behind key institutions in crisis. Four years ago, Trump won a victory by approximately 11,000 votes out of more than 4.5 million cast in the state.

Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate and McDaniel's uncle, lost his Michigan home state in 2012 after opposing federal efforts to rescue the auto industry. And Trump, by unleashing a personal attack on the state governor amid a pandemic, has sparked new fears that he, too, may hurt himself and his party on the eve of the upcoming election.

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell, a Republican, said he expressed concern about Trump's political attack directly with the administration.

"I told the administration that I didn't think it was useful and why play that game," Mitchell said in an interview. “These are times when the American people are looking for leaders. Leaders don't complain. Leaders don't blame. "

He said he raised similar concerns with Whitmer's office, suggesting that his criticisms of the federal response have not necessarily been accurate.

"This is not the time when we need more drama in this country," Mitchell said.

While political fights are common for Trump, Whitmer's rise in Democratic politics has been defined by his decision not to attack the President.

Whitmer, a 48-year-old legislator and state attorney, ran for governor as a pragmatic liberal, emphasizing her bipartisan work while pledging to repair Michigan's ruined roads. He rarely spoke of Trump before or after the election.

But as a frequent guest in the national media in recent weeks, Whitmer has criticized the federal response by calling for fans, personal protective equipment, and test kits, as Michigan has become one of the hardest hit states. Republicans were especially upset after she implicated during a radio interview on Friday that the Trump administration was intentionally withholding Michigan medical supplies.

In a weekend tweet storm when the coronavirus death toll rose, Trump called her "Gretchen 'Half' Whitmer," accusing her of being "way over her head,quot; and "has no idea,quot; about how to handle the health crisis. Two days earlier, Trump publicly said that he had instructed Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of the White House pandemic response, not to call "the woman in Michigan."

Since then, Trump has removed the tweet. And at a press conference Tuesday, he said he had a productive conversation with Whitmer earlier that day.

The governor has also pulled out of the dispute this week as the state grapples with the mounting crisis. Michigan reported more than 7,600 coronavirus cases and 259 deaths as of Tuesday.

In a statement, Whitmer stated that his "No. A priority is to protect Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19."

"I don't care about partisan fights or the president's nicknames," he said.

However, Trump's initial fiery response, and the fight to contain it, is nothing but consistent. The former New York real estate mogul has shown he can't help but respond forcefully when criticized. As first lady Melania Trump pointed out almost exactly four years ago, "when you attack him, he will hit 10 times as hard."

In this case, however, the Allies quietly note that it did not consider the possible political ramifications in a state that needs to win in November.

"Anyone with half a brain can see that attacking an incredibly popular governor who shows real leadership during a crisis is not a net advantage," said John Anzalone, whose firm handles the polls for Whitmer and former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. .

Biden has defended Whitmer repeatedly in recent days. On Tuesday night, Biden's chief adviser, Anita Dunn, stepped up Biden's support for the governor, who said he "is fighting hard for his state and setting an example for leaders across the country."

"Joe Biden prays that Donald Trump can find the strength to live up to his example," Dunn said.

Meanwhile, it was difficult to find a Michigan Republican willing to defend Trump's behavior.

A spokeswoman for the Senate Republican Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said this when asked about Trump's statement that Pence should not call Whitmer: "The Senate Majority Leader believes everyone is dealing with an unusual amount of stress during this time. "

The shock was particularly noticeable due to the evolutionary nature of gender politics in the Trump era. Suburban women, including many Republicans, have increasingly fled the Trump Republican Party, allowing for major Democratic victories across the country in 2018 and 2019.

His decision to highlight Whitmer came the same week that he attacked another high-profile Michigan woman, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, whom she criticized for not working fast enough to help the government produce fans.

"Always a mess with Mary B," Trump tweeted.

Trump's team hopes to repair the relationship with suburban women before Election Day, at least a little, in a state that is more important than most. Democrats will not make it easy.

"It is sad but not shocking that President Trump has attacked Governor Whitmer for doing his job. He clearly has a problem with strong and competent women," said Stephanie Schriock, president of the group EMILY'S List, which helps choose women who support rights. to abortion.

Meanwhile, Republican Bill Schuette, whom Whitmer defeated in 2018, praised Trump's leadership in managing the pandemic, but also said that "we need to set the policy,quot; in response to questions about the president's divisive comments and their performance during the crisis.

"This is not a time for partisanship," said Schuette. “This is a time to work together openly and honestly. That is what people expect and deserve, especially in times of crisis. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.