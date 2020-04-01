Triple H: WWE provides & # 39; essential service & # 39; for relief of coronavirus with WrestleMania 36

Paul "Triple H,quot; Levesque says WWE is so determined to celebrate WrestleMania 36 this weekend amidst the coronavirus pandemic because he wants to provide fans with the necessary entertainment and relief.

"We feel it is necessary," the company's executive vice president of global talent development and strategy told Ariel Helwani of ESPN on Wednesday. "I think (canceling the event) was obviously considered, but we feel like it's a must for us. Our fans have been there for us for years and years and years and we want to be there for them and right now where everyone is just doing everything do what they can to get over this and a little bit stuck at home. The world needs entertainment right now and we feel compelled to give them that. "

When Helwani asked how WWE responds to critics who criticize his decision to go ahead with the program during the COVID-19 outbreak, Levesque said he believes the company is providing something the world needs right now.

"There will be critics of everything," Levesque said. "I think we are doing this, one, to provide what we believe to be an essential service to entertain our fans, entertain people from all over the world."

As for what the WWE Performance Center Saturday and Sunday show in Orlando, Florida will look and feel like, with no fans, Triple H promised the company will do its best.

"If it is exactly what we would like it to be or what they would like it to be, it probably is not, but it will be a version of that," Levesque said. "We will make it the show it needs to be and we can do our best, but we will give people something to entertain themselves."

He added that WWE is taking "all necessary precautions,quot; to keep artists and company staff as safe as possible.

"We are working very closely with local government officials," he said. "We are taking every precaution, we are evaluating our talent. We are making sure there are no risks. Anyone who feels uncomfortable doing this does not have to. The crew and staff are very, very limited."

"We are working with talent in waves where we bring them in for their particular things and then they can go and keep people as separate as possible. So we try to do this as safely as possible, but still be able to perform a vital service. "

Levesque expressed similar sentiments in an interview with Pat McAfee of DAZN. He said WrestleMania will give fans a temporary "escape,quot; from talking about the coronavirus.

Last week, it was reported that Roman Reigns would not participate in WrestleMania 36 because his battle with leukemia has compromised his immune system. This week, Reigns offered his thoughts in an Instagram post.