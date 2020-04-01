Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert turn to serious territory – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4bd3624d345164dc139bc9c87f4972c111% %MINIFYHTML4bd3624d345164dc139bc9c87f4972c112%

Difficult and terrifying times are ahead for the United States. UU., According to the daily report of the White House. That somber tone was taken advantage of tonight by Trevor Noah in The daily show.

Noting that President Donald Trump has never seemed so bleak, Noah said that if a similar body count rose in the first-person shooter Call of Duty video game, you could even turn it off.

%MINIFYHTML4bd3624d345164dc139bc9c87f4972c113% %MINIFYHTML4bd3624d345164dc139bc9c87f4972c114%

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert asked the media to give Joe Biden a break.