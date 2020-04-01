Transfers from Manchester United: the 50 best transfers that escaped | Football news

Manchester United have signed some great players, but some more important ones have been lost.

If they had bought all the players on this list, they probably would have won the title and the Champions League every year, and that's not an overkill.

These are the top 50 players who ran away, and some who probably didn't even want …

50. Nicolas Gaitan

Put & # 39; Nicolas Gaitan & # 39; and & # 39; Manchester United & # 39; on Google and you will get 93,400 results. There are soccer reporters in the northwest who, to this day, sweat when the name of the Argentine winger is mentioned.

Gaitán was linked to United for years and years. The closest he came to moving to Old Trafford was in 2012 and a disputed deal of £ 20 million.

Problems with work permits meant that the deal was never completed and he stayed at Benfica before joining Atlético Madrid four years later.

49. Leighton Baines

David Moyes knew he needed to make signings when he became Manchester United's coach in 2013. United had just won the title in the final season of Sir Alex Ferguson and Moyes wanted to strengthen himself from a position of strength.

Cesc Fábregas and Thiago Alcántara were on his shopping list and also two players that Moyes knew well from his time in Everton: Marouane Fellaini and Leighton Baines.

Joint offers were submitted, including one for £ 28 million. When Everton rejected them, United began bidding separately.

Fellaini finally moved late on the day of the £ 27 million deadline, but Everton held firm on Baines and the player was not moved by a move.

"I sat on the fence and saw how it happened," Baines said later. "Maybe it was because of how I was raised."

48. Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is only 19 years old, but he seemed the best left-back in the world in the beating that Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea in the Champions League in February.

United had watched Davies closely and even invited him to his training camp for a three-week trial in January 2018.

But upon returning from training camp with the Canadian Olympic team, his club at the time, Vancouver Whitecaps, refused to release him again.

Six months later they sold it to Bayern Munich for £ 14m, a deal that already seems to be worth every penny.

47. David Hirst

In September 1992, United needed to sign a strike partner for Mark Hughes after Dion Dublin broke his leg just six career appearances at Old Trafford.

Ferguson had tried to sign David Hirst before and now decided to try again. United made an offer of £ 3.5 million, but Sheffield Wednesday refused to let it go.

United signed with Eric Cantona and the rest, as they say, is history, as they won their first title in 26 years at the end of the inaugural Premier League season.

46. ​​Erling Braut Haaland

There is no doubt that Erling Haaland would have been a great signing for United, but it did not happen.

The 19-year-old traded Red Bull Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund in January and United's inability to come to an agreement will come as no surprise when you consider Haaland's agent to be a certain Mino Raiola.

45. Cyrille Regis

Cyrille Regis is famous for scoring impressive goals in West Brom's iconic white and navy stripes kit. He would also have worn United's famous red shirt if Ron Atkinson had gotten away with it.

Atkinson had worked with Regis at West Brom and wanted to sign him again when he was manager of United in 1986.

Initially, a deal had been agreed with Coventry, but failed when Regis was sidelined with a thigh injury.

44. Thiago Alcantara

Will you sign, won't you sign? Will you sign, won't you sign? Will you sign, won't you sign? Will you sign, won't you sign? Will you sign, won't you sign? Will you sign, won't you sign? Will you sign, won't you sign? Will you sign, won't you sign? He did not sign. Next.

43. Ivan Perisic

His name is enough to send chills down to United fans. In the summer of 2017, José Mourinho decided that he wanted to sign the Croatian winger of Inter Milan. The saga lasted all summer.

The conflictive point was the assessment of Inter. They wanted 50 million euros and United would not pay more than 40 million euros. He went on and on until the window closed, and Perisic stayed at Inter.

Perisic later claimed he rejected United because Inter's new manager at the time Luciano Spalletti asked him to stay. "That was very encouraging," Perisic admitted. "In soccer, small details in these situations are key."

42. John Obi Mikel

Manchester United actually signed with John Obi Mikel of Lyn Oslo in 2005. The Nigerian midfielder appeared at a press conference to announce the move and was even seen wearing a Manchester United jersey.

But there was only one problem: Chelsea believed they had an exclusive agreement to sign it and were not prepared to let him go to Old Trafford.

After almost a year of legal disputes, Mikel signed with Chelsea, but only after paying United compensation of £ 12 million.

41. Kerry Dixon

United needed a striker in the summer of 1986 after being forced to sell Mark Hughes to Barcelona. Ron Atkinson wanted Kerry Dixon from Chelsea, but finding the deal was anything but easy.

Dixon had scored 93 times in three seasons at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea wanted more than £ 2 million to let him go.

That would have made him Britain's most expensive player, and Atkinson was not impressed with Chelsea president Ken Bates, whom he accused of putting "an exaggerated exaggeration,quot; on Dixon.

Dixon stayed at Chelsea for another six seasons, scoring 100 more goals and cementing his place as a club legend.

40. Paulo Dybala

Exchange offers are never easy. In fact, they are notoriously difficult to achieve.

Juventus wanted to sign Romelu Lukaku last summer and United were happy to let him go, but Juventus wanted Paulo Dybala to move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

United was willing to take Dybala, after all, they needed creative strength and the Argentine had the required standard, but there was only one problem: Dybala did not want to move.

Then there were all the hassles with third-party ownership rules and image royalty payments to consider, all of which resulted in Dybala staying in Turin.

Lukaku moved to Inter Milan, and six months later United signed with Bruno Fernandes.

39. Aaron Ramsey

In June 2008, Aaron Ramsey was 17 years old. He had just bought a lime green Ford Fiesta and had the world at his feet. He was the most wanted young player in the country. He had played 22 times for Cardiff and they were ready to sell for £ 5m.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton wanted him, but United was the favorite, and the signing was supposed to help his attempt to become the first club to retain the Champions League.

Ramsey spoke to Ferguson, but chose Arsenal after all stops were stopped, flying in a private plane to Switzerland to meet Arsene Wenger. Ramsey later said he rejected United because Arsenal produces more young players.

"What world is he in?" Ferguson replied. "It was his own decision to reject United and I have no problem with that. He would have faced more competition in our place to form the first team."

38. Les Ferdinand

United wanted to sign a new striker in December 1994 and the player Ferguson turned to was Les Ferdinand. He had made a name for himself with his Queens Park Rangers scoring record and they were ready to let him go for the right price.

Ferguson called Ray Wilkins, who had played with Ferdinand on QPR, to ask for a character reference. Wilkins only had good things to say, so United went ahead and made an offer. At the same time, Wilkins called Ferdinand and told him what had happened and said that an offer was imminent.

Ferdinand went to see QPR President Richard Thompson the next day and was told that he would be allowed to leave if he wanted to. "It is Manchester United," said Ferdinand, believing that the deal was already closed. But that's when everything started to go wrong.

QPR manager Gerry Francis resigned when he discovered that Ferdinand was about to be sold. Thompson couldn't lose his manager and star striker in the same week, so he convinced Ferdinand to stay.

A few days later, Ferdinand was surprised to discover that Wilkins was his new QPR manager. Wilkins had accepted Thompson's job offer on one condition: that Ferdinand not be sold.

"You have learned an important lesson," Wilkins told Ferdinand. "In this game you have to take care of number one."

37. Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt would have been a great signing for United last summer. The 20-year-old center-back had just helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals. But his agent is Mino Raiola, so it was never going to happen, and he ended up at Juventus.

36. Neville Southall

Neville Southall was one of the best goalkeepers of the modern era. He won two league titles with Everton in 1985 and 1987. English clubs were expelled from Europe at the time; otherwise Everton and Southall would also have had a very good chance of winning the European Cup.

He spent 17 seasons at Goodison Park. Legend has it that they would only have been 10 if a proposed move to United had not failed in the summer of 1991, when United identified the Welshman as one of its main targets.

Conversations were held, but when no agreement materialized. United turned his attention to Denmark and secured what Ferguson described as the business of the century by paying Brondby £ 500,000 for Peter Schmeichel.

35. Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is one of the best defenders in the world, so it is no wonder that he is continually linked with a move to United.

You know it's summer when stories about United and Varane start to appear. The only problem is that he plays for Real Madrid, so it's safe to say that there is absolutely no chance that he will sign for United.

Cynics would argue that his earning power increases every time a story appears alleging that United is interested in signing it.

34. Peter Beardsley

People sometimes forgot how brilliant Peter Beardsley was. He scored goals, he prepared them: he was the perfect partner. He showed it every time he played for Liverpool and every time he played for England.

United bought it from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 1982 for £ 250,000, but allowed him to return to Canada after just one game. A year later, they turned down the opportunity to re-sign him for £ 500,000.

Instead, Beardsley moved to Newcastle and in 1987, after scoring 61 goals in four seasons at St James & # 39; Park and impressing England, he earned a £ 1.9m move to Liverpool.

United, now managed by Ferguson, also tried to sign Beardsley, but his offer was rejected.

33. Michael Ballack

No one was surprised that Michael Ballack turned out to be one of the best free transfers of all time after he moved to Chelsea from Bayern Munich in 2006.

He was a world-class midfielder and clubs, including United, Inter and AC Milan, had also wanted to sign him.

Ballack says he chose Chelsea because that's where he thought he had the best chance of winning the Champions League. You may have thought United was on the slide, but they won three titles in a row after the German midfielder rejected them.

And the Ballack Champions League prophecy failed in 2008 when United beat Chelsea on penalties to win the European Cup for the third time.

32. Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is the player who makes Liverpool score. Since moving to Anfield from Sunderland in 2011, he has become one of the most effective midfielders in world football.

However, everything could have been very different. Sunderland manager Steve Bruce at the time recommended Henderson to his old club, but not everyone at Old Trafford was convinced.

United watched him closely and reports were written. Ultimately, they decided not to move because of his career style.

"We noticed that he runs on his knees with his back straight," said Ferguson. "The modern footballer runs from his hips and we think this step could cause him problems later in his career."

Eight years later, Henderson lifted the European Cup as Liverpool captain and has been the driving force behind the Reds as they stormed a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League this season.

31. Pedro

No one currently playing in English football has won more trophies than Pedro. At last count he had 25 great honors to his name. No wonder United has tried to sign him from Barcelona in the summer of 2015.

However, what they attempted is debatable. In mid-August of that year, Chelsea announced that it had signed Pedro from Barcelona for £ 21 million. Louis van Gaal denied at press conferences that United had missed it.

Meanwhile, José Mourinho, who was managing Chelsea at the time, said he had seized an opportunity. "United wanted Pedro," he said. "Then they didn't want it."

30. Paolo Di Canio

Paolo Di Canio and United would have been a match made in heaven. The enigmatic Italian could have had the same impact as Eric Cantona at Old Trafford had been successful in his attempt to sign him in January 2002.

According to Ferguson, the deal collapsed when Di Canio asked for too much money. "I tried really hard to get Di Canio," he said. "The agreement was already made. We made an offer that he accepted, but then he came back saying he wanted more. We couldn't accept the new demand."

Di Canio says it didn't happen because he couldn't bear to turn his back on West Ham. Another theory why the deal fell through is because United needed to sell Dwight Yorke first and refused to join Middlesbrough.

29. Michael Essien

You can't really blame United for not signing Michael Essien. He was invited to Carrington for a trial when he was only 17 years old, but was unable to sign it due to problems with the work permit.

Essien had been so impressed by the experience that he was too scared to speak to any United player during his seven days in Manchester. He may have been shy, but he was still determined to make it to the top.

He took an indirect route back to the Premier League through Bastia and Lyon before joining Chelsea for £ 24 million in 2005. At Stamford Bridge he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and won seven major trophies in eight seasons. .

28. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos was close to joining United in 2014, very close.

Kroos says he had a verbal agreement to join United from Bayern Munich, but the proposed move failed after David Moyes was fired.

Four days after winning the World Cup with Germany in Brazil, Kroos joined Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League three times, although that hasn't stopped him from linking with a move to United every summer.

27. Terry Butcher

If United had signed Terry Butcher in the summer of 1986, Alex Ferguson would never have become United's manager a few months later.

Ron Atkinson wanted to sign Butcher and the England defender wanted to move to Old Trafford after Ipswich had been relegated.

Atkinson thought Butcher would be the perfect partner for Paul McGrath. He raised the issue at a board meeting and was surprised by the response when he asked for £ 750,000 to sign Butcher.

According to Atkinson, he was told that Butcher was a good player, but that the money had been allocated to the Manchester United museum.

26. Cesc Fabregas

United tried to sign Cesc Fabregas twice. The first time was in 2003 when he was at the La Masia academy in Barcelona, ​​but, after hearing what United had to say, he joined Arsenal.

The second time was in 2013 when David Moyes wanted to make him one of his first United signings at Old Trafford. Barcelona rejected United's first offer of £ 25 million and an improved offer was also rejected.

Fábregas wanted to return to Arsenal and when they did not take the option to sign him again, he decided to join Chelsea.

25. Trevor Francis

Ron Atkinson was a great admirer of Trevor Francis. He tried to sign it when he was in charge of West Brom and tried again when he became United's manager in 1981.

In his autobiography Manager, Atkinson says the United board vetoed the move because they were concerned about the player's injury history.

"When I mentioned this to Trevor one night in Manchester, he was very offended and didn't speak to me for a couple of years," Atkinson said.

24. Manuel Neuer

Alex Ferguson's autobiographies can be a difficult read at times because he gives away so little. However, there are occasional glimpses of what was happening behind the scenes, and in My autobiography he dedicates a complete prayer to Manuel Neuer.

It was 2011 and Edwin van der Sar was leaving in the summer. Neuer, on the net for Schalke at the time, had established himself as the best young goalkeeper in the world. Ferguson was a great admirer and revealed in his book that Neuer was "on our agenda."

However, United's goalkeeping coach Eric Steele had other ideas. He convinced Ferguson that David de Gea was the best prospect and United opted for the £ 19m Spaniard from Atletico Madrid. Neuer, meanwhile, signed with Bayern Munich that summer.

23. Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce playing for United? It could have happened. Power, tackles, fierce free throws: Pearce could have been an Old Trafford hero with a drawer full of medals.

Alex Ferguson tried to sign Pearce twice, but Nottingham Forest refused to do business both times. According to Ferguson, he even drove to Nottingham once to speak to Brian Clough about Pearce, but the manager of the Forest pretended that he was not at work despite the fact that his car was parked outside.

Ferguson was convinced that Pearce would have thrived at United, and said: "This club is built for heroes like him."

22. Raheem Sterling

Virtually every major club in England was trying to sign Raheem Sterling in 2010 and United was no different.

Sterling, 15 at the time, was an attractive property. He hadn't played for Queens Park Rangers yet, but the buzz around him was so great they were willing to cash in.

Sterling had cost them just £ 50, that's what they paid the explorer who found him and took him to QPR.

United sent its youth academy director Brian McClair to see Sterling in an under-18 game, but Liverpool moved in first and signed him for £ 450,000, reaching £ 2m.

Thanks to a sale clause, QPR finally ended up winning £ 11 million from a player who never played for them and cost only £ 50.

21. Arjen Robben

Close your eyes and you can imagine Arjen Robben wearing a United jersey, hitting a couple of men, cutting from the right, without passing and missing the target from 25 yards!

If things had worked differently, the Dutchman could have been doing that every weekend for United instead of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Robben says United wanted to sign him in 2004 and blames them for the deal not happening. He met Ferguson and was given a tour of United's training ground, but heard nothing when he returned to PSV Eindhoven.

Chelsea was also in talks to sign him and says he moved there because he liked his plans and there was no offer from United.

That sounds more plausible than Rio Ferdinand's recent bizarre claim that Robben rejected United because he didn't like the smell of his training ground.

20. John Terry

John Terry's slip during the penalty shootout in the 2008 Champions League final helped Manchester United win their third European Cup, but in a parallel universe the Chelsea legend might have been playing for the Red Devils in Moscow that night.

Terry grew up supporting United and was invited to his training camp before signing his first professional contract at Chelsea in 1998. Looking back, however, he cannot regret it.

He then played for Chelsea 717 times and won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

19. Gareth Bale

United knew everything about Gareth Bale when he was growing up. They tried to sign him in 2007 and there was talk of a £ 10 million offer when he was rising in rank in Southampton, but Bale ended up moving to Tottenham.

He claims to have chosen the Spurs because he thought he would play more regularly at White Hart Lane, but Ferguson blamed Southampton for failing to sign a player who would win the Champions League four times at Real Madrid.

"It was not the boy who rejected us," said Ferguson. "It was Southampton."

Bale has continued to bond with United in virtually every transfer window for the past five seasons.

Zinedine Zidane told him that he could leave last summer and that he was close to moving to China. However, his agent has always said that Bale is happy in Madrid. Yes of course, golf courses are amazing!

18. Wesley Sneijder

Wesley Sneijder's endless search for United was the War and peace sagas transfer equivalent. It went on and on and on and finally ended completely when Sneijder retired last summer.

No one alive wants to read any more about United trying to sign Sneijder, so let's keep this brief: He was a very good midfielder and United tried to sign him a few times, but it never happened. Done.

17. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been at Real Madrid for 15 years.

Every time he's been in talks to extend his contract at the Bernabéu, something strange happens. Stories begin to appear in the Spanish media about the fact that United wants to sign him.

These stories become a frenzy until a press conference is called where a beaming Ramos announces that he has signed a new, more lucrative Madrid contract.

In case you're wondering, his contract expires next summer. Therefore, check your cards, you have been warned.

16. John Barnes

& # 39; Catch me if you can. Because I am a united man. And what you are seeing is the master plan.

Don't laugh, John Barnes could have been a United player. United were interested in signing him before moving to Liverpool in 1987, and Ferguson admitted that he made a mistake by not trying to reach an agreement.

United scouts were not convinced that Barnes was suitable for United and in any case his Danish winger Jesper Olsen had just signed a new long-term deal.

Ferguson regretted not signing with Barnes, but the player never looked back. In his first season in Liverpool he won the title and was named PFA Player of the Year.

15. Petr Cech

In 2003 Ferguson undertook a scouting mission to observe a young Czech goalkeeper playing for Rennes. He had received brilliant reports and it was time for a personal check on Petr Cech.

Ferguson was impressed but not convinced that Cech was what United was looking for at the time. "I was 18 or 19 years old," said Ferguson. "I told myself he was too young for us."

However, it was not a wasted trip when it came to Ferguson. Another player caught his eye and United ended up paying Nantes £ 3.5m for Eric Djemba-Djemba.

Meanwhile, Cech moved to Chelsea the following summer and stayed there for 11 seasons, winning four titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Europa League, and the Champions League.

14. Patrick Kluivert

After ceding the Premier League to Arsenal in the summer of 1998, United needed someone who could guarantee goals and only the best they would do.

A £ 9 million fee was agreed with AC Milan for Patrick Kluivert, but the Dutch forward even refused to speak to United. He said that there was only one English team that he would be interested in signing and that was Arsenal, before joining Barcelona.

"Maybe you don't know how big the Manchester United club is," said Ferguson before bringing in Dwight Yorke from Aston Villa for £ 12 million.

In his first season at Old Trafford, Yorke scored 29 times and United won triple.

13. Gary Lineker

United had two opportunities to sign Gary Lineker in the late 1980s and was unable to take either. The first time was in 1988 when Barcelona made the English striker available for £ 2.5 million.

United had just bought Mark Hughes in Barcelona for £ 1.8m, so spending that kind of money, in those days, on another striker was out of the question.

Lineker remained at the Camp Nou for another season before Tottenham brought him back to English football for £ 1.1m in the summer of 1989.

According to Lineker, he approached United when it appeared that the Spurs were struggling to complete the deal, but he eventually moved to White Hart Lane on June 14.

He has since hinted that he chose to move to Spurs instead of United. "You have to remember that Manchester United in 1989 was not Manchester United four or five years later," he said.

12. Antoine Griezmann

United was prepared to activate the £ 87 million release clause in Antoine Griezmann's Atlético de Madrid contract in the summer of 2017, but the Frenchman decided to remain in the Spanish capital.

With Atlético banned from signing players by FIFA and unable to sign a replacement, Griezmann stayed on and signed a new contract saying it would be wrong to leave in such circumstances.

He left two years later, and his departure was anything but harmonious. Barcelona waited until the summer of 2019 when its release clause dropped from € 200 million to € 120 million before announcing that it would join them.

Atlético wanted the full amount because they said that an agreement between Griezmann and Barcelona had been agreed months before. The dispute was finally settled with a private out-of-court settlement last summer.

11. Virgil van Dijk

José Mourinho wanted to sign a central defender in the summer of 2017. He had Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Daley Blind, but none of them completely convinced him.

He drew up a list of three targets and told the club to sign one of them. The three names on the list in alphabetical order were Michael Keane, Victor Lindelof, and Virgil van Dijk.

On June 15, United agreed to an agreement with Benfica to sign Lindelof for £ 31m and six months later Liverpool paid Southampton £ 75m for Van Dijk.

10. Alan Shearer

Not many players directly reject Manchester United. Alan Shearer did it twice.

The first slight came when he left Southampton for Blackburn in 1992 and again four years later when he signed with Newcastle.

United was told in 1996 that Shearer wanted to come to Old Trafford and that his goals would have made a team that had just won twice again to be even better.

Discussions were held with Shearer and his agent. Everything seemed to be going well until Shearer's agent called Ferguson and told him they had decided to sign with Newcastle.

Ferguson licked his wounds while shopping. He bought Ronny Johnsen, Jordi Cruyff, Karel Poborsky, Raimond van der Gouw and a young Norwegian striker named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer won six titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League at Old Trafford. Shearer scored 148 times for his childhood club, but won nothing for them, although he insists that he has no regrets rejecting United.

9. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard should have become a United player in 2012. He was nailed, until he signed with Chelsea for £ 32 million.

Manchester City and Tottenham also wanted to sign him from Lille, but Hazard says he chose Chelsea after speaking with Didier Drogba and Joe Cole.

Others are not so sure. Ferguson said the starting price had been too high and that United had refused to pay Hazard's agent £ 6 million to reach the deal.

Hazard became one of the best foreign players in English football and stayed at Stamford Bridge for seven seasons before moving to Real Madrid in a £ 130m deal last summer.

As for United, after missing Hazard, they signed Shinji Kagawa of Borussia Dortmund.

8. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski guarantees goals and if things had turned out differently, he would have spent the weekends celebrating at Old Trafford instead of the Allianz Arena.

According to Lewandowski, he spoke to United in 2012 and was impressed by what he heard, but Borussia Dortmund refused to let him go. And who can blame them, the Poland international has just scored 30 times to help them win their second consecutive title under Jurgen Klopp.

Lewandowski eventually joined Bayern Munich two years later and has since scored 230 times and won the Bundesliga five years in a row.

7. Patrick Vieira

Alex Ferguson always wanted to sign the best players and that included the captain of one of his fiercest rivals.

United intentó fichar a Patrick Vieira en 2001 y 2003, pero siempre fue una posibilidad remota. Ferguson creía que Vieira quería hacer la mudanza y se habló de un acuerdo de £ 22 millones después de que David Beckham fue vendido al Real Madrid en el verano de 2003.

Un acuerdo puede haber estado en las cartas porque a Vieira le quedaba solo un año en su contrato en Highbury, pero los fanáticos del United no se dejaban llevar, y con razón.

El 12 de agosto, el Arsenal anunció que su capitán había firmado un nuevo contrato de cuatro años por un valor de £ 70,000 por semana.

6. Rivaldo

Había algo en el aire en el verano de 1999. United acababa de ganar los triples y se hablaba de que Rivaldo vendría a Old Trafford.

Rivaldo había ganado el Balón de Oro y el premio al Jugador Mundial de la FIFA en Barcelona, ​​pero su relación con su manager Louis van Gaal no fue excelente.

Por muy malos que fueran los problemas; no fueron lo suficientemente malos para que el Barcelona considerara vender su mejor jugador a uno de sus rivales europeos.

"Nunca ha habido una ocasión en que Barcelona esté preparado para vender,quot;, dijo Ferguson.

5. Gabriel Batistuta

Gabriel Batistuta. Qué jugador. Que hombre. Se parecía a Jon Bon Jovi y anotó algunos de los mejores goles que jamás haya visto.

Durante los años 90 estuvo continuamente vinculado con el United y con todos los demás grandes clubes de Europa. Pero a pesar de todo el interés, permaneció en Fiorentina durante nueve años hasta que se mudó a Roma en 2000.

Batistuta estaba en el apogeo de sus poderes goleadores cuando los juegos de la Serie A se mostraron en vivo en el Reino Unido. No era necesario ser un cazatalentos internacional para ver lo bueno que era, solo tenía que encender el Canal 4 los domingos por la tarde.

Ferguson lo amaba y United intentó ficharlo, pero los números que se citaban eran astronómicos.

Años después, se le preguntó a Batistuta por qué no se mudó a un club más grande como United, Real Madrid o AC Milan cuando tuvo la oportunidad. "Preferí la tranquilidad de jugar para la Fiorentina,quot;, dijo.

4. Paul Gascoigne

Es uno de los mayores imponderables del juego inglés. ¿Qué pasaría si Paul Gascoigne hubiera firmado con el Manchester United en lugar del Tottenham?

¿Habría podido Fergie dejar de beber alcohol durante y después de su carrera? ¿Gascoigne lo habría ganado todo y se habría convertido en un jugador aún mejor de lo que resultó ser?

Who knows? Sin embargo, lo que sí sabemos es que Alex Ferguson intentó ficharlo en 1988. Gascoigne solo tenía 20 años y, aunque todavía no había jugado para Inglaterra, sus asesores querían que fuera el jugador mejor pagado del United con £ 2,500-a- semana.

Eso nunca iba a suceder, pero después de las conversaciones cara a cara, Ferguson confiaba en haber convencido a Gascoigne de firmar para el United. Fue solo mientras estaba de vacaciones, supuestamente recostado junto a la piscina, que Ferguson recibió la noticia que temía.

Gascoigne se había reunido con el gerente de los Spurs, Terry Venables, mientras Ferguson estaba en Malta y la reunión había ido bien. So well that Gascoigne decided to sign for Spurs.

"They signed him by buying his mum and dad a house in the North East," Ferguson said. "Losing out on him was the biggest disappointment of all."

3. Ronaldinho

2003 was a strange summer if you were a United fan. David Beckham had been sold to Real Madrid and United were apparently close to signing Brazilian sensation Ronaldinho.

The only problem was that Barcelona were desperate to sign him as well after missing out on Beckham, and it was no surprise when he was seen juggling the ball at the Nou Camp after a €30m deal had been agreed with Paris Saint-Germain.

All was not lost for United though. Later that summer they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon and they even managed to buy a Brazilian as well – Kleberson.

2. Zinedine Zidane

It was obvious that Zinedine Zidane would be leaving Bordeaux in the summer of 1996. He had just become Player of the Year in France and he was being watched by scouts from all the biggest clubs in Europe.

United had him on their list of targets and Eric Cantona told Ferguson that he should sign him.

According to former United chairman Martin Edwards, United didn,amp;#39;t make a move for Zidane because Ferguson thought he was not what they needed at the time.

Zidane left Bordeaux that summer and went on to win some of the game,amp;#39;s biggest trophies with Juventus, Real Madrid and France.

1. Ronaldo

The phenomenon. The original. Ronaldo had it all – pace, power, skill and devastating finishing. United were interested and they were offered the chance to buy him in 1996. The only catch was PSV Eindhoven wanted £20m.

That was crazy money for the time, though not crazy enough for Barcelona. They paid up, Ronaldo scored 47 goals in his first season at the Nou Camp and he went on to become one of the greatest players of all time.

United fans meanwhile had to wait another seven years before they got to see a Ronaldo in a red shirt. He turned out to be even better than the Brazilian one.