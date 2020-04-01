"Tragic Incident,quot;: 2 dead, boy seriously injured in accident near previous lake – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Scott County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed and a boy was seriously injured after a collision between a passenger car and a cargo truck on Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue at Credit River Township, which is east of Prior Lake.
Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Eagle Creek Avenue when it collided with a 2018 cargo truck turning south on Natchez Avenue from the west lane of Eagle Creek Avenue.
Of the three individuals in the car, two were killed. The third occupant, a young man, was removed from the back seat and taken by ambulance to the Minneapolis Children's Hospital. He had serious injuries.
The truck driver, a 28-year-old Maplewood man, was uninjured and refused medical attention.
Authorities have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.
"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims," said Sheriff Luke Hennen.
The Hennepin County medical examiner will reveal the identities of the two deceased victims, as well as the official causes of death, at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.