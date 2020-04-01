"Tragic Incident,quot;: 2 dead, boy seriously injured in accident near previous lake – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Scott County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed and a boy was seriously injured after a collision between a passenger car and a cargo truck on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue at Credit River Township, which is east of Prior Lake.

Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Eagle Creek Avenue when it collided with a 2018 cargo truck turning south on Natchez Avenue from the west lane of Eagle Creek Avenue.

Of the three individuals in the car, two were killed. The third occupant, a young man, was removed from the back seat and taken by ambulance to the Minneapolis Children's Hospital. He had serious injuries.

The truck driver, a 28-year-old Maplewood man, was uninjured and refused medical attention.

Authorities have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims," ​​said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

The Hennepin County medical examiner will reveal the identities of the two deceased victims, as well as the official causes of death, at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.