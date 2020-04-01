Toya Johnson Surprises Fans With This Plan Regarding A New Book: See The Story He Wants To Continue In This Book Preview

Toya Johnson told her fans that she is considering writing the second part of a book she had published a while ago called How to Lose a Husband. Watch the video to see the exciting story below.

‘I'm sitting inside rereading some of my old books and looking at some of my old book trailers. I remember I stopped writing just before writing this book because I had been through a terrible deal with the book and had lost the rights to my first book. He was very discouraged afterwards. I am so glad that I decided to shake off that fear and continue writing. This was one of my favorite books. I sold over 50,000 copies by self-publishing my first book. I think it's time for part 2. Are you ready for part 2? The moral of the story never gives up, keep pushing. Toyawrightpublishing.com, "Toya captioned her post.

Someone else said, "Is it still available for purchase because I couldn't find it," and one commenter posted this: "@ she_here2020 yes." Toyawrightpublishing.com. "

A follower said: & # 39; I'm so glad you haven't given up, your first book helped me a lot (I've been a fan since 09) and you're still inspiring many with your words and work ethic! & # 39; And someone else posted this: & # 39; Yes, because part 1 was amazing, I finished it in a configuration & # 39 ;.

A fan praised the first part of Toya's book and said: parte Part 1 was amazing! Definitely ready for 2 come on, I have you nth but time ❤️ ’

Someone else wants to see Toya in a movie based on the book and posted this: "I'm waiting for the movie to watch Toya Johnson! Big screen or Netflix, what's up ???" and a follower said, "@toyajohnson! Yes, I have bought all your books and they are AMAZING, part 2 is a must! Keep pushing. & # 39;

A follower said: ‘Keep pushing 💪🏾 Yes, you have inspired me to focus on my writing. The first book can be scary. "

Apart from this, Toya thrilled his fans the other day with a photo with baby Reign Rushing.



