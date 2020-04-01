Toxic family makes its mark – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

%MINIFYHTML3f91336d18f152e7a4c95a60deb7851011%%MINIFYHTML3f91336d18f152e7a4c95a60deb7851012%

Dear Amy: I have abandonment problems. My birth mother left me when I was a baby. Due to the extreme negligence of parents in my childhood, the courts awarded custody to my paternal grandmother. My father also moved in with her.

In my opinion, my father "saved me,quot; from a world where he could have died, but the truth is that he was responsible for my negligence.

My father remarried and my grandmother allowed me to live with my father in his new home with his new wife. I called her "mom,quot; until she passed away.

Mom was not loving to me. She was very strict.

Fast forward so far. I'm 50 years old. My birth mother and stepmother are dead. My father remarried and moved hundreds of miles away.

My problem is a new resentment towards my father. Having learned that he was not the saint I always thought he was, I discover that I don't want to talk to him much.

I love him very much, but it pains me that every woman in his life has had such an influence on him by neglecting not only me but also my two stepsisters.

I really don't want to follow this path. My bitterness towards my biological mother and the lack of love of the woman who raised me have made me a cold person with the family. I empathize with strangers more than my own relationships (sometimes even my own children, whom I am ashamed of).

Therapy is not easily accessible in my rural area, so I keep my own devices.

What advice can you give that can warm my heart to the very few who have loved me?

%MINIFYHTML3f91336d18f152e7a4c95a60deb7851013%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here