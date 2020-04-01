Toxic family makes its mark – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: I have abandonment problems. My birth mother left me when I was a baby. Due to the extreme negligence of parents in my childhood, the courts awarded custody to my paternal grandmother. My father also moved in with her.

In my opinion, my father "saved me,quot; from a world where he could have died, but the truth is that he was responsible for my negligence.

My father remarried and my grandmother allowed me to live with my father in his new home with his new wife. I called her "mom,quot; until she passed away.

Mom was not loving to me. She was very strict.

Fast forward so far. I'm 50 years old. My birth mother and stepmother are dead. My father remarried and moved hundreds of miles away.

My problem is a new resentment towards my father. Having learned that he was not the saint I always thought he was, I discover that I don't want to talk to him much.

I love him very much, but it pains me that every woman in his life has had such an influence on him by neglecting not only me but also my two stepsisters.

I really don't want to follow this path. My bitterness towards my biological mother and the lack of love of the woman who raised me have made me a cold person with the family. I empathize with strangers more than my own relationships (sometimes even my own children, whom I am ashamed of).

Therapy is not easily accessible in my rural area, so I keep my own devices.

What advice can you give that can warm my heart to the very few who have loved me?

– Heart two sizes too small

Dear Heart: It seems like you already have a lot of information about your challenging past. He has established the connection between the neglect he suffered as a child and his own hesitation (or inability) to express affection to family members. Insight is a positive start, and you can definitely keep growing and changing.

As a child, his emotional needs were not met. Your mother abandoned you, and then the other adults in your life did not provide you with an emotionally safe and welcoming environment.

To love others completely, you must learn to love yourself completely. Loving yourself does not mean that you arrogantly declare how great you are, but that you are learning to accept and embrace your own vulnerability, to be responsible for your own mistakes and to lean in your determination to do better. Your own efforts toward healing and self-love should be considered your first triumph.

One way to love others is to be physically there for them. Be present, especially for your children. Introduce yourself to them. Express an interest in their lives and be boldly expressive towards them. You must tell them your own story, share your ideas, express the desire to be better and tell them that you are in their corner, in good times and bad. You are trying to break a generational chain of neglect, so understand that your children may also be bewildered, hurt, and hungry for affection.

It would benefit you to read "Healing Your Emotional Self,quot; by Beverly Engel (2007, Wiley & Sons).

Dear Amy: I am an average attractive single woman living in a big city.

I am frequently approached by men of other races who flirt with me and try to get my phone number.

How do I tell them I'm not interested without offending them? I keep my own species.

– No thanks

Dear no, thanks: It's easy enough to say, "No thanks." But if you really want to repel these interested men, you could tell them the truth: "No offense, but I'm a racist."

You should be left alone after that.

Dear Amy: Thanks for your reply to "Shy in Boston,quot;, the shy boy who was wondering how to meet a good woman in the supermarket.

It may seem like a cliche, but that's how I met my husband! She timidly asked me for product advice.

The rest is history. We are celebrating 15 years of marriage this year.

– Happily together

Dear ones together: "I need a price check to happily ever after on Aisle One!"

