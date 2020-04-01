Tottenham Toby Alderweireld Says Coronavirus Crisis Is Encouraging Society to Think About Others | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLba56a28e7ce0fe3b35a179711051408d11% %MINIFYHTMLba56a28e7ce0fe3b35a179711051408d12%

"Try to help each other out and be there for each other," urges the Spurs defender in the Sky Sports News interview; Belgian star has been donating electronic tablets to hospital patients





Toby Alderweireld says he wanted to cheer people up by donating tablets to hospitals and nursing homes to help fight the coronavirus.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld believes that the Covid-19 crisis will encourage society to show kindness to others as the world unites to fight the virus, reports Paul Gilmour of Sky Sports News.

Alderweireld, who recently donated video tablets to hospitals and nursing homes for vulnerable people to stay in touch with family, believes that we can all reevaluate what matters most during the pandemic.

"We are so focused on our own lives, but this crisis allows us to think of other humans and try to help," said Alderweireld. Sky Sports News.

Alderweireld's generosity has made a big difference to the sick and elderly, and residents of nursing homes.

"We try to go to the supermarket for the elderly so they don't have to leave their house, so these little things are wonderful."

"A little thing for me and a little thing for you can make a big difference and when this goes away, we should not forget this time. Try to help and be there for each other."

Alderweireld has been "filled with joy,quot; after seeing the reaction to his donations to elderly and sick people who are in isolation.

"We were still training at the time, but we have a lot of European players at the club, so we were already hearing about the coronavirus, so I called my father and said we had to do something," he said.

"We called some hospitals in Belgium and asked what we can do. They said they needed tablets."

"Not everyone has a smartphone. They can keep in touch with the family, it can give them joy and something to look forward to in the long days."

The gesture also extended to sick children confined in a hospital room.

"They can play a game on the tablets so they can rest from their treatment, so I am very happy to do this," he said.

Alderweireld has urged people not to forget the importance of union after the pandemic.

"I do not leave football aside, but it is nothing if the people you love are sick or cannot see them. When you lose a game, you feel bad, but if you are healthy or have family around you, you will be fine. "

The Spurs players have been training from home via videoconferencing with José Mourinho and his coaching staff who take the sessions, but that's nothing compared to the father's duties.

"I have two very young children. One is a little over a month old and the other is a little over a year and a half old, so my day is full! My daughter is so happy to be home all the time!

"We try to work and we have our schedules. We have to be in shape because you never know when we will play again. We have to be ready for that."

"We have our own schedules, but it's good to exercise together, even if it's on a video screen, and it helps build team spirit even if we are away from each other."

Before the crisis unfolded, Alderweireld had been enjoying his time playing with Mourinho.

"He is a very good people manager. Even in this period when it is difficult and nobody has experienced it, he is doing very well and everyone is very happy to be here," he said.

"Everything is positive and we look forward to working together again on screen or, of course, on training ground."

Alderweireld has been receiving training instructions from José Mourinho by videoconference

The Spurs have been active in helping others after offering their stadium use to the NHS in a bid to combat the coronavirus, while also releasing healthy living and club-themed school work guides for kids, along with caring of the elderly.

"Soccer is more than a sport," said Alderweireld. "The clubs are showing that they want to be there for society."