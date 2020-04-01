Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson rematch to alleviate the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML94ab9875fd38eefc802aba83ceb4b33c11% %MINIFYHTML94ab9875fd38eefc802aba83ceb4b33c12%

Tom Brady remains the biggest sports story in 2020, the year mostly without sports. While regular PGA Tour play is suspended, recreational golf remains an available sport outlet for many of the Americans who are under orders to stay home or take refuge in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now Brady playing golf is part of the story.

%MINIFYHTML94ab9875fd38eefc802aba83ceb4b33c13% %MINIFYHTML94ab9875fd38eefc802aba83ceb4b33c14%

Before Brady kicks into action for his new NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's about to hit the links to help Tiger Woods and Phil Mickeson raise money for the COVID-19 relief, along with some good friend and former quarterback rival Peyton Manning.

%MINIFYHTML94ab9875fd38eefc802aba83ceb4b33c15% %MINIFYHTML94ab9875fd38eefc802aba83ceb4b33c16%

CNBC reported it will be Brady and Mickelson against Manning and Woods in a two-on-two charity match scheduled as a live event likely in May, hosted by AT,amp;T's PGA Tour and Warner Media.

MORE: Nickelodeon's NFL Connection Makes Us Compare QBs to "SpongeBob,quot; Characters

Although an initial report from veteran golf journalist Robert Lusetich suggested the event would be on pay-per-view, Brady-Mickelson vs. Manning-Woods is more likely to air on a Turner Sports network, according to CNBC.

Listening to Tiger v Phil II could be happening as a PPV event, but the caveat is that everyone will have a partner. Are two names mentioned? Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. – Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) March 30, 2020

When Woods and Mickelson had their very face to face in 2018 in Las Vegas, it was broadcast on Turner Sports. Mickelson won the $ 9 million thriller for the winner, taking Woods after 22 holes.

With coronavirus social distancing measures implemented in 2020, CNBC also reports that the match will strictly follow all guidelines, including the crowd, a skeleton production team and the four golfers who are kept six feet apart throughout the event. . There won't be the same exaggeration of location, either, as the golf course where Brady, Mickelson, Manning and Woods play will remain a secret until the event.

Speaking of Las Vegas, with live sports-starved bookmakers, it didn't take long for the game to have betting odds. According to SportsBetting.ag, Manning and Woods, both 44, would be sizable favorites at -180, while Mickelson, 49 and Brady, 42, would be major losers at +140.

Brady and Manning had a blast playing golf and taking soft shots at each other's games. If Manning is victorious with Woods, Brady already has his excuse ready.