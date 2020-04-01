To enforce Coronavirus rules, UK police use drones, embarrassments, and Easter egg bans

LONDON – Hovering over scenic hills and lush green fields, the drone approaches six parked cars and a truck and displays a stern message: "These vehicles should not be here."
Beside being embarrassed is a couple walking a dog on a lonely path. Captured in the film, released by the Derbyshire police, his walk is considered "nonessential,quot; and therefore violates British rules of estrangement.
Just a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed genuinely surprised at the suggestion that the police should enforce a coronavirus blockade in Britain.
But that was before he it introduced the strictest restrictions in recent memory and instructed the authorities to enforce them.
Some policemen have done so with such pleasure that a fierce debate is taking place about the balance between collective responsibility and individual freedom.
Few doubt the need for extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of a disease that has already claimed at least 1,789 lives in Britain and infected thousands more, including Johnson himself.
But many Britons, who take pride in their history of resisting totalitarianism in World War II, are not friendly. scolded for going to drive or sitting on a bench in a park.
Small stores also don't like being told that they shouldn't sell chocolate easter eggs because they are "non-essential,quot; items.
Jonathan Sumption, a former Supreme Court judge, praised the work of many police forces on Monday but also expressed alarm at an overly jealous application.
"In some parts of the country, the police have been trying to stop people from doing things like traveling for exercise in the open field, which are not contrary to regulations, simply because ministers have said they would prefer not to do so." . he told the BBC. "The police have no power to enforce ministers' preferences, only legal regulations."
The behavior of the Derbyshire police was, he said, "downright embarrassing," adding: "This is what a police state is."
Others have questioned whether there has been enough scrutiny of the government's emergency powers that were rushed by Parliament last week before lawmakers went on vacation.
The police have many supporters, of course. An opposition lawmaker, Barry Sheerman, described them on Twitter as "sensitive and responsive professionals in most situations."
But several incidents have touched a nerve in a nation where individual freedom is taken seriously.
In the past, attempts by governments to introduce national identity documents have largely failed because the idea that the police demand to see those documents is considered alien to the country's historical historical traditions.
Five years ago the British celebrated with much fanfare The 800th anniversary of the signing of the Magna Carta, a document that began the long process of banning the powers of the monarch.
The British can be confused about its content, hence the joke Tony Hancock once made: “Does Magna Carta mean nothing to you? Did he die in vain? – But they know that it became a symbol of the preservation of fundamental freedoms.
And for some, they are trampled underfoot even if the rules in Britain are far less demanding than those imposed in several continental European countries.
Those who can work from home are encouraged, but not forced, to do so, and everyone can leave the house to buy their needs or exercise. Unlike France, for example, the British don't have to complete paperwork to get out.
Stephen Kinnock, an opposition lawmaker, thought he was observing the rules when he posted a photo on Twitter of restricted celebrations on the 78th birthday of his father, Neil Kinnock, a former leader of the Labor Party. The meeting was outside, the men separated by a good distance.
But the South Wales police disagreed and publicly chastised him for taking a non-essential trip.
In such situations, a lot depends on common sense and judgment. But circumstances have also left room for confusion, which is sometimes exacerbated by the government.
For example, transportation secretary Grant Shapps suggested Tuesday that people should try to shop only once a week, although that is not part of the official advice.
Colm O'Cinneide, a professor of human rights law at University College London, said that in some cases the police may be responding to political signals rather than to the letter of the regulations.
Another complication is that because Britain has a decentralized police force, the rules can be interpreted differently in different regions. (Police chiefs have lately tried to try to ensure that enforcement is more uniform across the country.)
But Mr. O & # 39; Cinneide said cultural factors have also come into play. There has been a general understanding in Britain that public authorities and the police must have a clear legal basis on which to act.
"If they don't have a specific need for those powers, there is ample resistance to giving them to them," he said. "That is part of a cultural tradition."
The speed of introducing the rules may also have contributed to the backlash. Johnson's writings as a journalist reflected a strong streak of libertarianism and, in the early days of the crisis, he was reluctant to restrict personal liberties.
But his sudden turn to take firm action has left authorities struggling to react.
Citizens also had to make an adjustment. Surveillance in Britain has generally had a lighter touch than in other European nations. There is no paramilitary police force, like the carabinieri in Italy, and British police are not routinely armed.
But, as Mr. O & # 39; Cinneide said, "It is difficult to have much community policing when drones impose it."
Derbyshire police defended their actions on Tuesday, and Police Chief Peter Goodman told the BBC that the drone was deployed after village food stores were emptied and picturesque locations were flooded with tourists.
"Some forces will not do enough, perhaps some forces have probably gone too far and others sit in the middle," he said. “Some would say that in Derbyshire we have gone too far.
"I really think we haven't, because we are trying to do everything through conversation and explanation."
But Mr. Goodman's strength was subject to further criticism after He placed a black dye in a swimming pool in a disused quarry to discourage people from gathering there to swim.
Despite its attractive cobalt color, the water in what is locally known as the Blue Lagoon is toxic (with a pH of 11.3, almost identical to ammonia). It is dyed regularly to deter swimmers, police say.
