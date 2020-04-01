To enforce Coronavirus rules, UK police use drones, embarrassments, and Easter egg bans

But several incidents have touched a nerve in a nation where individual freedom is taken seriously.

In the past, attempts by governments to introduce national identity documents have largely failed because the idea that the police demand to see those documents is considered alien to the country's historical historical traditions.

Five years ago the British celebrated with much fanfare The 800th anniversary of the signing of the Magna Carta, a document that began the long process of banning the powers of the monarch.

The British can be confused about its content, hence the joke Tony Hancock once made: “Does Magna Carta mean nothing to you? Did he die in vain? – But they know that it became a symbol of the preservation of fundamental freedoms.

And for some, they are trampled underfoot even if the rules in Britain are far less demanding than those imposed in several continental European countries.

Those who can work from home are encouraged, but not forced, to do so, and everyone can leave the house to buy their needs or exercise. Unlike France, for example, the British don't have to complete paperwork to get out.

Stephen Kinnock, an opposition lawmaker, thought he was observing the rules when he posted a photo on Twitter of restricted celebrations on the 78th birthday of his father, Neil Kinnock, a former leader of the Labor Party. The meeting was outside, the men separated by a good distance.