Tiger Shroff talks about the effect of the blockade on Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff made an impressive return to the big screen with the third installment in the Baaghi series. The film seemed poised for a big box office score as it posted the highest opening day figures for a Bollywood movie in 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic imposed a blockade in theaters and hampered the career of Baaghi 3 at the box office. office.

Speaking about the film in an interview with a prominent newspaper, Tiger said he feels blessed and grateful that his film was accepted by the masses. He revealed that people's safety is their first priority and that it was important to ensure that people remain in their own homes and remain safe. Although he is disappointed that his hard work has not reached its full potential, he appreciates the government's decision to impose the blockade. Tiger added that the film could be relaunched after analyzing the situation in the future.



Tiger Shroff will be seen next in the second installment of his debut movie Heropanti. The cast and further details of the film have yet to be revealed.