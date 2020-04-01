"Tiger King,quot;: What happened to Carole Baskin's husband Don Lewis?

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Like much of the United States, Chad Chronister recently watched the chronicles of an eccentric highway zoo keeper known as Joe Exotic and his arch-enemy, an animal activist who wanted him to stop profiting from big cats.

The Netflix documentary with Joe Exotic, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," quickly found a captive audience of potential investigators, trapped inside homes across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it also paralyzed Chronister, a Hillsborough County, Florida sheriff, who days ago was trying to persuade a dishonest pastor to stay home instead of holding services at his Tampa-area megachurch.

By Tuesday morning, Chronister, who watched all seven episodes of the documentary with his family, was holding a Facebook Live press conference in his kitchen. He wanted to talk about the disappearance of Don Lewis, who ran a big cat sanctuary in the Tampa area before disappearing 23 years ago.

Lewis was frequently discussed in "Tiger King," and Chronister hoped he could take advantage of the online frenzy to spawn new leads in a case that had been dormant for years.

“These past 48 hours have been crazy. Crazy! "Said Chronister, the fourth sheriff who presided over the case." We hope we can bring some justice and closure to the Lewis family. "

Joe Exotic, a tiger breeder whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is now in a cell at a federal prison in Texas, sentenced to 22 years for a failed plan to kill animal activist Carole Baskin and for killing five tiger cubs. He was reportedly angered that Baskin, who was married to Lewis and an outspoken critic of Maldonado-Passage, had won a million dollar civil lawsuit against him for trademark infringement.

"The series was entertaining, intriguing, and interesting," Chronister said. "It prompted me to want a deeper look."

The case was never officially closed, but the last time anything significant happened was in 2011, when the police asked Baskin to take a polygraph. She rejected it.

The documentary series was released on March 20, as authorities across the country were pleading with people to stay home and contain the spread of the coronavirus. With a newly discovered time and much concern, viewers soon made "Tiger King,quot; a fixation of pop culture.

Soon, the councils began to reach the sheriff's department. Since last week, the department received an average of six tips per day, the sheriff said, but none have been credible.

Most callers offer theories about who they think is responsible for Lewis's disappearance. Many think that he was assassinated.

"We still have it labeled as a missing persons case," Chronister said. "We have no evidence, not a single piece, to suggest that he was killed."

Chronister has met with homicide supervisors and has assigned a detective supervisor to review the advice. Police have not spoken to Baskin, who denies any role in the disappearance.

Lewis left his home on August 18, 1997 and was never heard from again. The next day, police officers found his truck at a private airport, the start of a search that led investigators to the 69-acre wildlife sanctuary that he and Baskin ran with to Costa Rica, where Lewis owned a park of 200 acres.

His disappearance caused all kinds of rumors, the theories of Maldonado-Passage among the most prominent. She repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her husband and possibly of feeding her body to cats.

But for the most part, the case was silent. Then came "Tiger King,quot;.