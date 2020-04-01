Tiger King star Carole Baskin tackles fan theory that she put her husband on a meat grinder, as the local sheriff reopens the case

When Carole Baskin agreed to participate on Netflix Tiger king, she thought she was participating in a "Black fishStyle documentary that would expose the dangers of Joe Exotic and his GW Exotic Animal Park. But after the release of the docuseries, Baskin says the only thing fans are saying about her is that she killed her first husband, Jack "Don,quot; Lewis.

Days before docuseries hit Netflix, Baskin said The New York Post He hoped the film would raise awareness of his rival and nemesis Joe Exotic and the illegal practices and harsh treatment of big cats and other exotic animals in captivity.

However, the series ended up focusing on the dispute between Joe Exotic and Baskin, and their alleged plot to assassinate the founder of Big Cat Rescue. The series also highlighted the fact that Baskin's first husband mysteriously disappeared in 1997.

Social media has gone mad with theories that Baskin killed her husband. And, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has said he is interested in re-examining the 23-year-old unsolved case due to questions raised in the docuseries.

Baskin says she is a victim in this entire situation because not only is she possibly viewed as a murder suspect, but she has also been receiving death threats.

These are scary times, but if there is one thing we can all agree on it is that Carole Baskin definitely fed her husband tigers. – The volatile mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 1, 2020

"He (Joe Exotic) has been trying, since 2009, to have his minions kill me," said Baskin. “He was constantly on his internet show, saying he had to get rid of me. It was very disturbing. The types of people who support what you do are not stable people. It would be one thing if I went to the mainstream of America. But he was going to a group of wack jobs.

For years, Baskin and Exotic disagreed in the big cat world because she disagreed with their breeding practices and the "pay to play,quot; business model. On the other hand, Exotic constantly threatened Baskin for threatening his lucrative business.

Wow, the amount of text messages I received about the Tiger King since I tweeted about everything has mentioned his belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him? – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Baskin's current husband Howard said in a recent YouTube video that the allegations against his wife have gotten out of control. She noted that Kim Kardashian had asked millions of Twitter followers if they believed Carole had killed her husband, adding that they would welcome Kardashian if she was interested.

Don Lewis literally disappeared "in the air,quot; two months after he attempted to obtain a domestic violence mandate against Baskin. Their truck was found at a local airport near the couple's home in Tampa, Florida, but Lewis was never seen or heard from again. He was pronounced dead five years after his disappearance.

In Tiger kingThey postulated, based on the words of several people they interviewed, that Baskin could have fed her ex-husband with the tigers. This was a theory often expressed by Exotic, who even made a video featuring a woman who looked like Baskin throwing meat at a cat. The series also noted that Baskin produced a will that said "in the event of my death or disappearance,quot; that gave him his multi-million dollar fortune.

Baskin calls the allegations "ridiculous,quot; and notes that the tigers eat meat that breaks down into 1-inch cubes before it enters his meat grinder.

"The idea that a human body could be subjected to it is idiotic," said Baskin.

However, Sheriff Chronister was apparently intrigued by the theory and tweeted on Monday: "Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine have made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new leads."

Joe Exotic locks the tigers in cages. That is simply inhumane. Here at Big Cat Rescue, we rescue the tigers and keep them in cages until they die. ”

– Carole Baskin …… 🤨❓#TigerKingNetflix #tigerking pic.twitter.com/mHNHNAQ8dL – Emma (@Emmax_GB) March 31, 2020

Patrol Sgt. Thomas says Baskin was originally a "person of interest,quot; but was never charged with a crime. The case is still considered a missing person case, not a homicide, because they have no body or knowledge of where Don Lewis is.

As for Joe Exotic, he lost his zoo and was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year after being convicted of the rent murder plot plus additional charges for selling big cats.

"Joe is a minor character in my world," said Baskin. “I always go after these people and they always threaten me. Joe was just another boy.

Tiger king It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.



