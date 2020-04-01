This is why Keke Palmer prefers to date someone who is not famous.

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; He also reveals in a new interview that he maintains the motto when it comes to friendship, saying: It's not just about romantic relationships. They are also friends.

Keke Palmer he hopes to keep his romance private. The "Hustlers"Star recently spoke about her dating preference in her new interview for Harper Bazaar, in which she revealed that she was not a fan of dating other celebrities.

"I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, cheesy or something, you know?" she shared. "Yes, I am one hundred percent authentic, but there are things that I keep for family and friends."

Then he added that he has a Finsta, although "sometimes I forget to post there, because I post a lot of real and raw moments on my main Instagram page." Keke then said, "But at the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn't really come naturally to me, so I feel, why force it?"

"I've always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating. Not that I didn't give someone a chance. But trying to keep my private life out of my work life, for me, it's easier when you don't go out. Someone with the same career, "he continued. "And it's not just about romantic relationships. They're also friends."

"That hesitation, that's the most traumatic thing about fame. And that can really tear your self-esteem if you leave it. Because the reality is that you could really be a great person, you could really be that much fun." You can be so nice, but since you always have to protect yourself from what people might want from you, you can't even accept the fact that maybe it's all true, "Keke explained.

The actress is rumored to be dating Brooklyn-based musician Styn after she was discovered leaving several flirty comments on her Instagram page. A photo that caught Keke's attention showed Styn modeling a denim jacket without wearing anything underneath. Jumping to the comment section of the post, Keke wrote, "You have a choice to make. Either your jacket is on or not, sir …"

Styn jokingly replied, "What can I say? Indecision is real, darling." Keke became even more flirtatious when responding to her comment, saying, "Not with matters of the heart … clearly." Keke even called him "my baby" in another post. Keke has yet to respond to romance rumors.