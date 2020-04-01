This is when Milap Zaveri will start shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2

Director Milap Zaveri was supposed to start work on his next release Satyameva Jayate. In an interview with a prominent newspaper, the director spoke about how he is coordinating with his team in the pre-production of the film despite the 21-day closure.

He said, "We are following the crash correctly. But Satyameva Jayate 2 is being worked on. We are doing the prep work from home through a video conference with the director of action, director of photography, visual effects supervisor and producer Nikkhil Advani. John Abraham is working on his physique. My report for the sequel is that the action is 10 times bigger, so he is now in his best form from home. We will have nude body action sequences. " Later, the director said he hopes to start shooting for the film later this month. He added: “We will be recording non-stop from the end of April until July once we start shooting, as we are releasing the movie on October 2. We hope to finish filming ahead of time. We're going to fire all the weapons. "

Milap also dropped a hint about the third part of the franchise. He said: “I cannot reveal what the third part will be about, as we are developing it at this time. All I can say is that corruption will always be the theme of the Satyameva Jayate franchise. The history around him will continue to change. "

Satyameva Jayate 2 is funded by Bhushan Kumar and is scheduled for release on October 2.