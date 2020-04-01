This AI system can train doctors to diagnose skin conditions, researchers say – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb4165e037cbf64a378c9a00ef72624cd11% %MINIFYHTMLb4165e037cbf64a378c9a00ef72624cd12%

The researchers have developed a deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that can accurately classify cutaneous skin disorders, predict malignancy, suggest primary treatment options, and serve as an auxiliary tool to improve doctors' diagnostic accuracy. With the help of this system, the diagnostic accuracy of dermatologists, as well as the general public, improved significantly, the study said, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

Skin diseases are common, but it is not always easy to visit a dermatologist quickly or to distinguish between malignant and benign conditions. "Recently, there have been notable advances in the use of AI in medicine. For specific problems, such as the distinction between melanoma and nevi, AI has shown results comparable to those of human dermatologists," said lead investigator Jung-Im. Na from Seoul National University Center in South Korea. Most of the previous studies have been limited to specific binary tasks, such as differentiating melanoma from nevi.

"Our results suggest that our algorithm may serve as increased intelligence that can empower medical professionals in diagnostic dermatology," added Na.

Using a "convolutional neural network,quot;, a specialized AI algorithm, the research team developed an AI system capable of predicting malignancy, suggesting treatment options, and classifying skin disorders. They collected 220,000 images of Asians and Caucasians with 174 skin conditions and trained neural networks to interpret those images.

They found that the algorithm could diagnose 134 skin disorders and suggest primary treatment options, generate a multi-class classification of disorders, and improve the performance of medical professionals through Augmented Intelligence. "Instead of AI replacing to humans, we hope that AI supports humans as Augmented Intelligence to arrive at diagnoses faster and more accurately, "Na said.

The researchers caution that AI cannot definitively interpret the images, that it is not capable of interpreting even when the problem presented is simple. For example, an algorithm trained only to differentiate between melanoma and nevi cannot differentiate between an image of a nail bruise and a melanoma or a nevus. If the shape of the hematoma is irregular, the algorithm can diagnose it as melanoma.

They also noted that the algorithm was trained and tested using high-quality images and its performance is generally suboptimal if the input images are of low quality. "We anticipate that using our algorithm with a smartphone could encourage the public to visit specialists for cancerous lesions such as melanoma that might otherwise have been neglected, however there are problems with the quality or composition of photographs taken by the general public that can affect the results of the algorithm, Na said.

