They made a new life in the USA. USA The coronavirus made them flee.

The US system of private health insurance, with variable coverage and sometimes high premiums, deductibles or copays, is in stark contrast to public systems in places like New Zealand, Australia and Britain, where the government subsidized access to doctors and many services. It's universal

Some expats say that their health insurance options in the United States are so poor that they have instead used travel insurance as their primary coverage. Others, like Ms. Inglis, have only the most basic level of health coverage in New York, but at home, that's not a consideration.

"I am reassured by the New Zealand political system," she said. "Hopefully, the system can cope better than the New York system today."

This insight into fleeing the United States and its health care system during a pandemic can be good.

"The United States has been a leader in many other areas, but when it comes to the healthcare system, it is behind it," said Adam Kamradt-Scott, a global health security expert. expert at the Center for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney.

Professor Kamradt-Scott said that as pressure mounted on the American system, citizens might be prioritized over foreigners. Some hospitals in the United States, especially New York, are "literally so overwhelmed that people only show up when they are very, very sick."

At that stage, he said, "it is too late to save people's lives."

An Australian, Shelley Wilcox, and her partner, a Brit, who live in New York, have stayed, but have a contingency plan. If the situation becomes too serious, Ms. Wilcox, who is pregnant with twins, and her partner will cross the border into Canada, where they are also citizens.