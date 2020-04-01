There's nothing cold or embarrassing about hosting the NFL Draft in times like these

%MINIFYHTML436a4680ac8cfa5b74f67f36e200c21d11% %MINIFYHTML436a4680ac8cfa5b74f67f36e200c21d12%

The 2020 NFL draft will continue without much of what came to be defined as an extravagance: the massive crowds on the street, the groups of friends, family and agents around the candidates, the curiously familiar hugs exchanged between each selected player and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

We still don't know what it will look like. One imagines that ESPN and NFL Network will do an imaginative job creating attractive productions for those fans who choose to watch. And it's a choice, probably one more will be inclined to take given the absence of live sports on television and the confinement that most Americans are currently subject to, by choice or by law.

None of them should feel bad about looking.

No one who presents it as a television show should feel guilty for airing it.

And the company at the heart of it all, the National Football League, should not be publicly ashamed for organizing it.

The NFL is in the entertainment business, as are Netflix, Columbia Records, and, for the most part, SiriusXM. Much of the entertainment universe has been forced to close because its product relies on live performances that appeal to live audiences. But these vehicles, and others like them, which can be consumed at home through a television screen or other device, have been able to continue operating.

If the NFL were in its playing season, it would be in the same circumstances as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and the NCAA. But professional soccer games aren't supposed to start until September. What the league is doing now is going through its typical business of facilitating roster building for the 32 franchises. That includes, most prominently, the player's draft that will take place April 23-25.

This is not a problem in the least. In fact, it is wonderful. But just as top NFL analyst Mike Florio scolded the league for moving forward with his free agency period, ESPN professional journalist Adam Schefter is now criticizing the league for proceeding with the draft as the coronavirus pandemic continues. furious.

"The draft is happening only because of the NFL's strength and determination and lack of foresight, frankly," Schefter said in Tuesday's edition of "SportsCenter,quot; with Scott Van Pelt. "They are determined to put this on while there is a butcher shop on the streets."

That was not all. Schefter referred to the draft that occurred while "we were carrying out the bodies,quot; and described the decision to present the draft as "sincere to be perfectly frank."

If the NFL was in any way contributing to that carnage, it would be right. The league canceled the public events surrounding the draft, which were scheduled for Las Vegas and would surely have attracted a crowd of hundreds of thousands.

Instead, its executives, coaches, and explorers work primarily from home, teleworking, as do many other industries. The Bears and Steelers were among the teams that closed their facilities two weeks ago. Universities no longer conduct their "pro day,quot; training for players to be screened in person.

The NFL Scouting Combine took place in Indianapolis the last week of February, giving all teams the opportunity to get numbers on a vast majority of prospects that can be drawn. Much has changed in this nation since that event ended.

The free agency period that so many lamented last month, which included team executives, NBC Sports' Peter King reported, created a commotion only in the sense that the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, decided abandon the team that had used him throughout his life. career.

Most of us are now at home almost exclusively. That is what we have been asked to do to help save the planet. As a result, many of us are seeking concern. It would be worthless to obsess 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the threat of a pandemic. This is why Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl were among those who signed us on a Fox / iHeart broadcast on Sunday night, and why Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini will be among the stars on a similar country music-based show. April 5 on CBS.

Schefter is an exceptional reporter. If he had struggled to use his skills to cover national politics or affairs, he would certainly have excelled. Instead, he chose, like me, to cover sports.

There are serious elements of sport, actions taken by participants that may be illegal or unpleasant, and it is essential that we as sports journalists cover them. However, most of our work is designed to inform or illuminate or entertain the audience who is attracted to the sport in question.

If it wasn't clear that the draft is entertainment before it was brought to Nashville last spring and overwhelmed the streets of his city, it was surely obvious then.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced it would bring forward the broadcast date for its eight-hour documentary by Michael Jordan, "The Last Dance," from the planned dates of June through April 26 to May 10. It was a logical move. People abandoned at home may find it intriguing. Making this decision seems to be the very definition of foresight, not ruthless at all.