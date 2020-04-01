There are no Punchestown or Fairyhouse festivals in Ireland | Racing News

Horse Racing Ireland has announced that the 2019/2020 Irish national hunting season has come to an end after the suspension of racing in Ireland and that the Fairyhouse and Punchestown festivals will not be rescheduled.

The Irish government announced last month the cancellation of all sporting events due to the coronavirus outbreak, including those behind closed doors, until at least April 19. Until then, several closed-door meetings had been held in Ireland.

At a HRI board meeting on Wednesday, a strategy was discussed that would allow Irish races to return as quickly as possible once it is appropriate to do so and within government guidelines.

The board said it acknowledged that, at least initially, races would restart at the Flat and likely behind closed doors, in compliance with strict social distancing protocols that were successfully operated in 10 career games in March.

Nicky Hartery, HRI President, said: "We have emphasized at all times that the Government and HSE guidelines on fighting Covid-19 should come first and races can only be resumed when Government guidelines allow and when there is a Adequate medical coverage to make sure that career meetings can be organized safely No one can predict when this point will be reached.

"What the Board agreed on today was a plan to return to competition once those guidelines allow it."

A statement said a phased resumption strategy would be planned for racing, initially seeing a flat-only prop program for a month to prioritize the portion of the horse population that most requires resumption of racecourse action, while minimizing potential medical support requirements.

An enhanced National Hunt program will be revealed later this year from October to December 2020, and is intended to include BoyleSports Irish Grand National 2020 in that program.