The young thug tells Tory Lanez that he is spending time during self-quarantine by "having sex"

Chris Brown also joins Tory on 'Quarantine Radio', although Breezy chooses to appear as a viewer and ask questions in the comment sections, including one about Doja Cat.

While doing self-isolation, Tory Lanez He went to Instagram Live where he started broadcasting "Quarantine Radio". A lot of his famous friends jumped on him, including Duck, Young bully Y Chris Brown.

On the Tuesday March 31 episode of the show, Thugger appeared briefly. Despite that, it revealed important information that many would find useful during the quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. When asked what he was doing to stay crown free, Thugger simply replied, "Have sex."

Also in the episode, Drake teamed up to share his secrets of staying Corona free after interacting with Kevin Durant, who tested positive for Coronavirus. The hit maker "In My Feelings", who is currently isolating himself in his private jet, hinted that he was kept healthy by the drink. "Honestly, a glass of wine keeps' Rona away, guys," he said.

Chris Brown also joined Tory on "Quarantine Radio". However, Breezy chose to appear as a viewer while taking the comment section to ask some questions, including one about Doja Cat. "WHERE DOJA KAT? !!!!" the star "No Orientation" wrote.

People began to think that Chris was trying to flirt with Doja when one said, "Do you want it, Chris? I have to say it." Apparently he didn't like it, another fan said, "Man, this guy flirts with the entire United States. NEXT CALLER," while someone asked Breezy to "focus on your son. Doja and his lacy foreheads didn't bother you." .

However, some others thought those people were just "arriving." "He probably likes his music. Everyone is messy and I love it," Chris defended. Even if the two were to connect, "they would make a cute couple," according to another user.

Doja Cat has yet to respond to Chris's scream.