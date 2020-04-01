The world risks a food crisis in the wake of the coronavirus, officials warn News from the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLfc6f0e318c5e2e0987851debbe26afd211% %MINIFYHTMLfc6f0e318c5e2e0987851debbe26afd212%

The world is at risk of facing a food shortage if authorities fail to adequately manage the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, the heads of three global agencies warned.

As governments around the world try to stem the spread of the new coronavirus by putting their populations under lock and key, international trade and food supply chains slowed severely.

Plus:

The purchase of panic by people entering confinement has already demonstrated the fragility of supply chains as supermarket shelves have been emptied in many countries.

"Uncertainty about food availability can trigger a wave of export restrictions, creating a shortage in the global market," said the signed joint text. on Wednesday by Qu Dongyu, head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Roberto Azevedo, director of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"Amid COVID-19 blockades, every effort must be made to ensure that trade flows as freely as possible, especially to avoid food shortages," they said in the statement.

"By acting to protect the health and well-being of their citizens, countries must ensure that trade-related measures do not disrupt the food supply chain," the statement added.

"In the long term, confinement orders and travel restrictions risk disrupting agricultural production due to a lack of agricultural labor and the inability to bring food to markets.

"Such disruptions, which include hampering the movement of agricultural and food industry workers and extending border delays for food containers, result in deterioration of perishable goods and increased food waste," the three said. leaders.

They also highlighted the need to protect employees engaged in food production, processing and distribution, both for their own health and that of others, as well as to maintain food supply chains.

"It is at times like this that more, and not less, international cooperation is essential," they said.

"We must ensure that our response to COVID-19 does not unintentionally create an unwarranted shortage of essential items and exacerbate hunger and malnutrition."