The US Tennis Open will still take place as scheduled, while ATP and WTA Tours extend the suspension | Tennis news





Rafael Nadal will hope to defend his US Open singles title later this year.

%MINIFYHTML83876d305703ec0c3fc35a03d335764b11% %MINIFYHTML83876d305703ec0c3fc35a03d335764b12%

The Tennis Association of EE. USA He reacted to the news of the Wimbledonby postponement by stating that the US Open. USA It will still take place as planned.

The US Open USA At Flushing Meadows in New York, which begins on August 24, it could be vulnerable, though organizers said it was a business as planned on Wednesday.

A USTA statement said: "We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawn and Tennis Club and the reasoning behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon Championship.

"At this time, the USTA is still planning to host the United States Open as scheduled, and we continue to refine plans to host the tournament."

"The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly changing environment surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, and preparing for all contingencies."

Arthur Ashe Stadium will continue to host matches at this year's US Open, which is scheduled to take place as scheduled.

Meanwhile, ATP and WTA Tours have confirmed that they are extending the suspension of the current season until July 13.

A joint statement read: "Along with the cancellation of The Championships, Wimbledon, ATP and WTA have jointly announced the continued suspension of ATP and WTA Tours until July 13, 2020, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic."

The Tours had previously announced a suspension of events until June 7.

ATP and @WTA They jointly announced the continued suspension of the ATP and WTA Tour until July 13, 2020, due to continued # COVID-19 pandemic. – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 1, 2020

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.